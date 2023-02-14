Male pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on A96 near Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Male pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on A96 near Inverness

By Michelle Henderson
February 14, 2023, 6:25 am Updated: February 14, 2023, 10:18 am
The road is currently closed in both directions. Image: DC Thomson.
The road is currently closed in both directions. Image: DC Thomson.

A man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road.

Police and paramedics were alerted at around 5.45am this morning following reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle between Inverness and Nairn.

The incident happened between the Culloden junction and the Smithton Roundabout.

The six-mile stretch of the A96 was closed to all traffic for more than three hours as officers worked at the scene.

The road has now reopened.

The male pedestrian was rushed to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment. His condition is unknown.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on the A96 between the Smithton and Balloch junctions near Inverness around 5.45am on Tuesday, February 14.

“The male pedestrian has been taken to Raigmore Hospital and the road is currently closed.”

Diversion through Culloden

A police van was seen leaving Inverness Police Station on Burnett Road shortly before 6am under blue lights, before heading east towards the incident.

Motorists were facing delays of up to 45 minutes as they made the journey along the diversion. Image: DC Thomson.

Traffic was diverted through Balloch and Culloden along Barn Church Road as emergency crews dealt with the incident.

It has taken motorists up to 45 minutes to make the journey along the diversion with temporary traffic lights in Culloden adding to the disruption.

More as we get it.  

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

The road is currently closed in both directions. Image: DC Thomson.
Man charged after motorbike stolen following two-vehicle crash in Inverness
Aberdeen red and orange sunrise
GALLERY: Sahara dust creates spectacular sunrises across Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and Islands
MV Hebrides
CalMac pay almost half-a-million in fines due to poor performance on Western Isles ferry…
The road is currently closed in both directions. Image: DC Thomson.
Arctic foxes and polar bears indulge in Valentine's treats at Highland Wildlife Park
The road is currently closed in both directions. Image: DC Thomson.
Former Inverness public toilets to find new life as holiday let, new homes on…
The road is currently closed in both directions. Image: DC Thomson.
Residents feel 'in limbo' as Inverness building STILL in scaffolding two years after crash
The road is currently closed in both directions. Image: DC Thomson.
Drunk man staggered into road, threatened motorists and damaged car
The road is currently closed in both directions. Image: DC Thomson.
Third time lucky: Tom Stoltman sets out to lift a title at World's Strongest…
The road is currently closed in both directions. Image: DC Thomson.
Story of a Scotty Dog on Mull aims to inspire children to take care…
Stephanie McKenna wins Youth Mountain Award at Fort William Mountain Festival
Fort William's Stephanie McKenna wins top youth award at mountain festival

Most Read

1
The Noble Innovator jack-up oil rig at the Port of Aberdeen south harbour
Shock and anger as ‘skyscraper’ oil rig shows ‘contempt for the people of Torry’
3
2
The road is currently closed in both directions. Image: DC Thomson.
Inverness Airport Railway Station to the terminal: Is it really that far?
3
The road is currently closed in both directions. Image: DC Thomson.
Elgin town centre: We asked and you told us – here are your 10…
4
The road is currently closed in both directions. Image: DC Thomson.
Collision in Inverness between a motorbike and car – before thief runs off with…
5
The road is currently closed in both directions. Image: DC Thomson.
Duncan Shearer: Why I won’t be surprised if Aberdeen can shock Celtic in Glasgow
6
The road is currently closed in both directions. Image: DC Thomson.
Loch n Larder: First look inside revamped Inverness Eastgate Centre food court as it…
7
The road is currently closed in both directions. Image: DC Thomson.
Attacker avoids jail after slashing man’s face with kitchen knife
8
michael mcintyre aberdeen
Comedian Michael McIntyre to bring Magnificent world tour to Aberdeen
9
The road is currently closed in both directions. Image: DC Thomson.
Two men charged after Bridge of Don attempted break-in
10
The road is currently closed in both directions. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who had £1,400 of cocaine in bedroom drawer was ‘holding it for someone’

More from Press and Journal

comedian jim smith added another aberdeen date due to huge demand
Farmer comedian Jim Smith adds fourth Aberdeen date due to popular demand
The road is currently closed in both directions. Image: DC Thomson.
Highland bull sells for 22,000gns to America
The road is currently closed in both directions. Image: DC Thomson.
Majority of Aberdeen's councillors do not live in the area they represent: Does it…
The road is currently closed in both directions. Image: DC Thomson.
Neil Drysdale: It's too early for Grand Slam dreams, but Scotland should fear nobody…
The road is currently closed in both directions. Image: DC Thomson.
Crime has now returned to pre-pandemic levels, Inverness inspector tells councillors
The road is currently closed in both directions. Image: DC Thomson.
North Region Junior football: Half-time change of shape costs Stonehaven as Dundee North End…
The road is currently closed in both directions. Image: DC Thomson.
Campbell Gunn: I'm a lifelong SNP member but my party has lost its way
The road is currently closed in both directions. Image: DC Thomson.
Clachnacuddin agree link-up with Kessock Ferry Swim to get youngsters active and bring in…
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
'Expensive' mistake as mechanic banned for drug-driving
The road is currently closed in both directions. Image: DC Thomson.
Scott Smith: How to attract birds to your garden

Editor's Picks

Most Commented