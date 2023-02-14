Male pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on A96 near Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road.

Police and paramedics were alerted at around 5.45am this morning following reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle between Inverness and Nairn.

The incident happened between the Culloden junction and the Smithton Roundabout.

The six-mile stretch of the A96 was closed to all traffic for more than three hours as officers worked at the scene.

The road has now reopened.

The male pedestrian was rushed to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment. His condition is unknown.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on the A96 between the Smithton and Balloch junctions near Inverness around 5.45am on Tuesday, February 14.

“The male pedestrian has been taken to Raigmore Hospital and the road is currently closed.”

Diversion through Culloden

A police van was seen leaving Inverness Police Station on Burnett Road shortly before 6am under blue lights, before heading east towards the incident.

Traffic was diverted through Balloch and Culloden along Barn Church Road as emergency crews dealt with the incident.

It has taken motorists up to 45 minutes to make the journey along the diversion with temporary traffic lights in Culloden adding to the disruption.

More as we get it.