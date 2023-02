[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sahara dust in the atmosphere has caused colour skies across the north and north-east this Valentine’s morning.

People across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands and Islands have shared their sunrise photos as Saharan dust in the atmosphere has created bright colours.

If you missed it, here are some of the skies captured this morning.

Send over your sunrise photos to livenews@ajl.co.uk