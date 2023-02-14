Plans approved for first private plastic surgery clinic in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans have been approved by Highland Council for a plastic surgery business on Drummond Street.

Officers approved the change of use of the shop to a class two property allowing for medical, aesthetic consultation and treatment.

The Press and Journal has previously reported that Oxford graduate Thanassi Athanassopoulos, a plastic surgeon, had invested a six-figure sum to launch a private plastic surgery clinic in Aberdeen.

He has now set his sights on Inverness.

Improve quality of life

In Aberdeen the Alpha Clinic in Albyn Terrace has a consulting clinic with minor surgery procedure rooms and a surgical theatre for day case operations.

On its website, the Alpha Clinic states: “We provide a discrete, specialist service offering advanced surgical treatments to improve appearance and quality of life with minimum down time.

“Our aim is to build lifelong relationships with our clients and improve their quality of life through cosmetic surgery.”

Mr Athanassopoulos studied medicine at Oxford University and King’s College Hospital London qualifying with distinction prior to embarking on plastic surgery training in Scotland.

His profile on his website states: “He is an expert in cosmetic facial and breast surgery and, in particular, complex secondary revision surgery.”

In a letter to Mr Athanassopoulos, the council said: “Note that this property is part of a listed building.

“Any internal or external alterations, including ventilation systems, as well as signage, will require listed building consent.

It added: “External alterations may also require planning permission. Signage will also require advertisement consent.”

Work on the building must start within three years.