Man taken to hospital following crash between motorbike and car on A96 near Pitmachie

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after being involved in an accident with a car on the A96 at Pitmachie.

Emergency services were scrambled to the A96 Aberdeen to Huntly road following reports of a collision involving a motorbike and a car at about 6pm.

The male motorcyclist has been taken to hospital for treatment, but the extent of his injuries is not yet known.

The carriageway is has reopened.

UPDATE❗ ⌚ 19:31#A96 Pitmachie The carriageway remains

⛔CLOSED⛔

in both directions due to a collision Police are in attendance#TakeCare on approach and use #AltRoute if possible@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/ihedPKkqDQ — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 14, 2023

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 5.55pm on Tuesday, February 14 we received a report of a crash involving a motorcyclist and a vehicle on the A96 at the Old Rayne junction.

“The male motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment.”