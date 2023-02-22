Only eight babies delivered at Caithness maternity unit last year as number at Raigmore soars

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The number of pregnant women giving birth in Caithness has fallen to its lowest levels, according to new data.

Last year, only eight women gave birth locally at Caithness General’s maternity unit (CMU) in Wick, compared to 202 in Inverness.

In addition, less than five babies were born in the accident and emergency unit at Caithness General. The exact number of births was not given in a freedom of information response, due to data protection.

The Wick maternity unit currently handles low-risk pregnancies, carried out by a team of midwives, following a downgrade in 2015.

However, any high-risk pregnancies or those with complications are handled at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, more than 100 miles away.

There are also concerns over the ability to transport pregnant women from Caithness to Inverness in bad weather, such as snow or flooding.

The number of babies delivered locally has fallen significantly since the transition from a consultant-led to a midwife-led facility.

In 2015 while consultants were still present at the CMU, more than 160 mothers gave birth, dropping to 37 the following year.

There were 91 births at Raigmore Hospital in 2015, rising to 156 in 2016 and 170 in 2021.

With only eight births last year, concerns have been raised over the future of the unit in Wick.

Concerns from campaigners

Data also revealed the number of maternal transfers to Raigmore Hospital with 28 via ambulance, 59 by their own transport and less than five by air.

The information was gathered through a FOI request by local campaign group, Caithness Health Action Team (Chat).

Chat wants an “independent inquiry” into the maternity services and to look at adopting the “Orkney model”, which is a midwife-led unit with consultant back-up.

Ron Gunn, Chat chairman, said: “We are really concerned about the low number of births in our CMU in Wick, the actual birth rate is higher than last year at 210 but only 4% of Caithness mums gave birth in the CMU.

“We have a great unit with wonderful staff but I am worried that the unit might be closed as these low numbers are not sustainable for staff.

“It is just not good enough that year by year for the last six years over 90% of our mums have had to travel over a 100 miles, in all weather conditions many using their own transport, driven by a nervous, worried partner or friend to give birth in Raigmore.”

NHS Highland confirmed they were conducting an internal review of their services and that there would be “no change in the current service provision”.

Internal review of services and performance

The midwife-led unit was originally set up in 2017 on the grounds of safety, and the health board said due to the “hard work and dedication” of the midwifery staff it now provides care for women “throughout” their pregnancy.

A spokeswoman said: “Local birth is an option for women who have low-risk pregnancies. Women with medical or pregnancy complications are referred to Raigmore Hospital, where consultant obstetric and neonatal services are available.

“All transfers are individually and carefully planned with our partner organisations and the family concerned with safety being at the forefront of our consideration.”

“There is no change in the current service provision as it stands and there is no external independent review at this time. We are, however, internally reviewing our services, the performance and improvement potential in line with the quality and safety requirements we have to work within and the resources available to us.

“We continue to work with Scottish Government in respect of ensuring we move forward optimising the possibility of both midwifery and consultant lead births across Highland and Argyll and Bute.”