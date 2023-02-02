Humza Yousaf urged to unpick centralised NHS maternity care in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf urged to unpick centralised NHS maternity care in Inverness

By Rachel Amery
February 2, 2023, 4:26 pm Updated: February 3, 2023, 10:05 am
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image: Lesley Martin/PA.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image: Lesley Martin/PA.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is being told to step in and unpick the centralisation of Highland maternity services in Inverness.

Campaigners are angry that some women have to travel over 100 miles to give birth in Inverness instead of areas such as Caithness.

They compare the journey to someone in Edinburgh to Newcastle to deliver their babies.

In Holyrood on Thursday, the health secretary was urged to restore full maternity services in Caithness general hospital.

‘That is absolutely unacceptable’

A review into maternity services was carried out in 2015 after the death of a full-term baby in Caithness.

In 2016 a decision was taken to make the local unit midwife-led.

This means the majority of new mums have to travel 104 miles south to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness to give birth.

Meanwhile, other women are being asked to travel to Inverness from Moray to give birth because of downgraded services at Dr Gray’s in Elgin.

In Holyrood, Highlands and Islands Labour MSP Rhoda Grant said: “Women are having to travel over 100 miles to give birth – that’s like asking women from Edinburgh to go to Newcastle to give birth and that is absolutely unacceptable.”

Women in Caithness need to travel over 100 miles to give birth in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson.

She questioned the independence of a Highland maternity services review, a claim which Mr Yousaf rejects.

Health secretary defends move

Mr Yousaf said the changes were agreed “unanimously” by the NHS Highland board.

He criticised the “tone and implication” and called for MSPs to get behind a review into maternity services across Highland, Grampian, Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles health boards.

Caithness General Hospital. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

He said he’s met campaigners in Caithness calling for improvements to be made.

And he offered reassurances there are protocols in place for transferring women in labour to Inverness to give birth.

Mr Yousaf refused to be drawn on whether he would step in and decentralise services away from Inverness.

