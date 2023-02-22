Artefacts 5,000 years old from Tomb of the Eagles go on display at Orkney Museum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Artefacts 5,000 years old from Tomb of the Eagles go on display at Orkney Museum

By Ross Hempseed
February 22, 2023, 11:22 am Updated: February 22, 2023, 3:40 pm
Bones and talons of White-tailed Eagle or sea eagle. Image: Orkney Islands Council/Orkney Photographic.
Several artefacts from the historic Tomb of the Eagles have gone on display in Orkney following the site’s closure.

The tomb is located on a cliff edge at Isbister on South Ronaldsay and is about 5,000 years old.

It was discovered, by chance, in 1958 by farmer Ronnie Simison and contains bones from humans and sea eagles, hence the name.

Items, including the bones of sea eagles, stones, pottery and a macehead, are now displayed at the Orkney Museum in Kirkwall as the tomb remains closed after being shut during the pandemic.

The bones of sea eagles were found in the tomb giving the site its name Tomb of the Eagles. Image: Chris Murray.

The tomb and the nearby visitor centre were run by Mr Simison’s daughters, Kathleen MacLeod and Freda Norquay.

Unfortunately, they were forced to close the site citing the pandemic’s financial impact as one of the main reasons.

Visitors from around the world

Discussions have been ongoing for years to find a suitable home for the many objects that have been discovered at the site.

The site was an important stop on the Neolithic Orkney trail, which attracts visitors from across the globe.

Artefacts are now on display for visitors to see and take in the historical significance of the Tomb of the Eagles, even though they cannot visit the tomb itself.

The chamber is a burial site for more than 300 people thousands of years ago.

A pestle macehead used by Oracadians thousands of years ago goes on display at Orkney Museum. Image: Orkney Islands Council/Orkney Photographic.

Nick Hewitt, team manager for Orkney Council’s museums service, said: “Our experienced curatorial team are very aware of the importance of this site and its story to both the people of South Ronaldsay and visitors to Orkney.

“We’ve been working hard to make sure that elements of the collection are available to the public again.

“Over the longer term, we’ll continue working with the Simison family and other key stakeholders to try and identify a sustainable future for this much-loved site.”

“Meanwhile, we want to express huge gratitude to the Simison family for their support and encouragement in building on the collection of Neolithic artefacts held by the museum on behalf of the Orkney community – and indeed enthusiasts worldwide.”

Pieces of ancient pottery taken from the Tomb of the Eagles in Orkney. Image: Orkney Islands Council/Orkney Photographic.

