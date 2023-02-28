‘Nairn bypass delays expose our children to dangers of toxic air’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Nairn bypass delays expose our children to dangers of toxic air’

By Donna MacAllister
February 28, 2023, 5:00 pm
Heavy goods vehicles on the A96 in Nairn pass right by the gates of a primary school. Calls have been made to get on with building a bypass for the community. Image: Donna MacAllister.
Nairn parents say bypass delays are exposing their children to the dangers of toxic air.

They fear their children are being forced to breathe in air polluted by heavy traffic as they make their way to and from school — and even once inside the classroom.

Mum-of-two Jo Sawyer worries there’s no escaping the tiny particles of black carbon because the windows of Rosebank Primary School open to the A96 road that carries all traffic north and south.

She says it’s horrible to think the children could be breathing dirty air even inside the school, which sits at the road’s edge.

“It really worries me,” says Jo. “We desperately need a bypass, it should have been done years ago.”

Town gridlocked without Nairn bypass

Without a Nairn bypass roadworks are making the situation worse. Image: Donna MacAllister

Nairn’s 1st Steps childcare centre manager Roslin Murdoch agrees the traffic in the town is worse right now because of the road works, but she too thinks a bypass is the only solution.

She said: “We see it every morning when we take the kids to school.

“Traffic is just sitting there stagnant, it’s just a big run of cars and heavy lorries, which is definitely not a good thing when it’s trailing right past a primary school.

“A bypass for Nairn really needs to get done, they need to get on with it.”

How exposed are the pupils?

The A96 is the main road that carries all the traffic north and south and it passes the school gates of Rosebank Primary. Image: Donna MacAllister.

Bushes and small trees have been planted to shield the school from the air pollution, however they will take years to grow.

And there is no let-up in the traffic that is going past the school, parents say.

The Press and Journal carried out a short count before 9am last week outside the school.

We counted 30 HGVs within 15 minutes queuing and passing the school gates at a snail’s pace.

Gas pipe-laying road works by SGN are reducing a section of A96 yards from the school largely to single file.

While the company says the works due to finish end of March are ahead of schedule, locals say they are nonetheless compounding matters by forcing lorry drivers to sit idle in traffic that slowly snakes past the school.

SGN say their work is ahead of schedule but the date supplied for finishing is the end of March. Image: Donna MacAllister.
Road trenches are being dug to give workers with access to gas pipes. Image: Donna MacAllister.

Council officers say an air monitoring device called an Earthsense Zephyr attached to a lamppost at St Ninian Road, roughly five minute’s walk from the school gates, is checking the levels of nitrogen dioxide, nitric oxide, and fine particles.

A council spokesman said: “None of the monitoring to date suggests that exceedances of the UK Air Quality objectives have occurred within Nairn.”

Road safety also an issue

Mum Jo thinks protective railings that go along the school gates should be extended all the way along the pavement that runs alongside the busy A96. Image: Donna MacAllister.

To increase children’s safety, railings run along the pavement at the school gates.

Mrs Sawyer thinks these should be extended by to run along the edge of the pavement as far as possible along the edge of the A96.

She added: “You’ve probably got about 100 people or more going in either direction at 3pm coming out of the school, it’s a bottle-neck.

“But the railings there are at least a bit of a comfort blanket.

“They should go all the way up the road though because the kids are all on their bikes riding side by side, or walking with their big school bags close to the edge of the road.

“Cars are going flying past and it only takes one or two kids to be messing around for one of them to stumble off the pavement.”

She added: “What’s it going to take for the government to realise that this is a serious hazard? It’s an accident waiting to happen.”

Will HGV drivers give Nairn wide berth at 9am and 3pm?

A timber-laden lorry passes inches from the school gate as the school pupils go in. Image: Donna MacAllister.

Mrs Sawyer, whose children attend the school, said HGV drivers should be asked to avoid passing through the town at school run times for the time being.

She said: “They should be told to stay away at school closing and opening times, better to let the Scottish Government deal with the anger from the roads lobby than risk our kids’ health.”

‘Trucks are much cleaner than many people might think’ says haulage association

Another heavy goods vehicle on the A96 in Nairn. Image: Donna MacAllister.

Road Haulage Association area manager Sharon Cumming said: “The A96 is a key route for moving people and goods between Inverness and Aberdeen so it’s frustrating when roadworks add unwanted time to people’s journeys.

“This is no difference for truckers who are under pressure to get the goods we want to their destinations as quickly as possible.”

She added: “Trucks are much cleaner than many people might think; the vast majority of lorries in this country are Euro VI engine standard which emit far less damaging nitrogen oxides than older models.”

Transport Minister says she recognises the ‘strength of feeling’ in Nairn community

Transport minister Jenny gilruth. Image: Donna MacAllister

Scotland’s Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth visited the school last year, where she listened to concerns about air quality from pupils.

Today, she said: “I very much recognise the strength of feeling in the local community on the A96, particularly on issues connected with Rosebank Primary.

“I will ask officials in the government’s transport agency Transport Scotland to engage with the Road Haulage Association on this topic.”

What’s delaying Nairn bypass?

Another view from the gates of Rosebank Primary School. Image: Donna MacAllister/DCT.

The SNP promised in 2011 to dual the entire A96 from Aberdeen to Inverness.

The pledge has been in doubt since First Minister Nicola Sturgeon struck a power-sharing deal with the Greens in 2021, leading to a review of the £3 billion project.

The 18-mile Inverness to Nairn section is unaffected by the review after being safeguarded by the government as part of the agreement.

Proposed bypasses for Nairn, Keith, Elgin and Inverurie were also all supposed to be protected.

The Scottish Government is moving forward with the next phase of its review, which will include an appraisal of the 16 retained options, including a climate compatibility assessment, with outcomes expected to be announced in the first half of this year.

