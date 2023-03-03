Kate Forbes pledges to get A9 dualled as quickly as possible if she becomes FM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Kate Forbes pledges to get A9 dualled as quickly as possible if she becomes FM

By Louise Glen
March 3, 2023, 11:19 am Updated: March 3, 2023, 1:45 pm
SNP leadership hopeful Kate Forbes.
SNP leadership hopeful Kate Forbes.

Kate Forbes will instruct Transport Scotland to publish a revised timetable to kickstart the dualling of the A9 by June if she is elected first minister.

The Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP  said failure to do so could result in a date of 2050 or later for completion, which she described as “unacceptable and unthinkable”.

Highlighting the awful fatality statistics over the past year, coupled with car use being “a necessity and not a luxury” for rural communities, the leadership hopeful said it was “a matter of life and death”.

Ms Forbes, who is currently finance secretary, said: “Industry tells me that they want the A9 to be dualled from Perth to Inverness by the end of this decade, but only provided the way the work is procured changes radically.

“They say that unless this happens it may take till 2050 or even beyond to finish the job. That is unacceptable and unthinkable.

“Not only because a car is a necessity for most Highland people, not some kind of luxury item, but also because, as we have seen so tragically last year, it is a matter of life and death.”

Action will be taken within ‘first week of office’

The Press and Journal has been putting pressure on the government to speed up the process to dual the A9 and A96 as a matter of urgency.

The finance secretary continued: “Thirteen lives were lost in incidents on the A9 between Perth and Inverness.

“Of those, all but one occurred on single carriageway sections. Evidence from transport experts proves that fatalities are three times as likely to occur on single carriageway than dual, and 10 times more than on motorways.

The A9 dualling will be progressed if Kate Forbes is leader. Image: Sandy McCook.

“Roads themselves do not cause incidents. But single carriageways with difficult junctions, swift change between single and dual, and many foreign drivers unfamiliar with the road or driving on the left, are unforgiving of driver error.

“There is also no central reservation to separate opposing flows of traffic.

She added: “In my first week in office I will instruct Transport Scotland to consider whether it can deliver a plan to do this work by the end of the decade. A timetable must be published by June at the very latest and certainly not in the autumn.

Promises matter

“Transport Scotland have had nearly two years since the election to do this, and since Covid we have all known that the 2025 target would not be met.

“I want Transport Scotland to work collaboratively with the civil engineering industry to devise means, whether by framework agreement or otherwise, to accelerate the progress.

“Risk sharing should be practised as I believe it is in England and some local authorities.

“Promises matter. Where we make them, we must keep them.

“It’s about honesty and trust, and that shall be my approach if I am elected first minister.”

Last week, rival candidate Ash Regan admitted her party has “neglected” the north of Scotland over road dualling failures and plans to shift away from oil and gas.

She claimed residents had been “forgotten about” but vowed if she was made leader she would bring forward a plan to “make good” on the promises made for the A9 and A96 within her first 100 days.

The third SNP leadership candidate is Humza Yousaf, who held the role as transport secretary from 2016-2018 before moving on to the justice remit and then his current role as health secretary.

‘This has to stop before more families’ lives are ruined’: Husband of American tourist who died in tragic A9 crash joins urgent upgrade calls

