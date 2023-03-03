Loganair suspends Inverness flights to the islands due to industrial action

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Loganair is suspending its flights from Inverness to the Western Isles, Shetland and Orkney during upcoming industrial action.

Staff at Highlands and Islands Airport Limited (HIAL) are preparing a work-to-rule period – and further strikes – in an ongoing pay dispute.

As a result, Loganair has said no flights will leave from Inverness Airport for the islands between March 17 to April 30.

The airline said it had taken the “unprecedented step” as work-to-rule is “less predictable” than strikes.

They have argued this will prevent last-minute cancellations and delays for passengers.

However, politicians have accused the airline of a “complete overreaction” and said they should instead be pushing for further talks to resolve the dispute.

What routes will be affected?

Flights that are taking place between HIAL airports will be suspended, including:

Services from Inverness to Stornoway and Benbecula in the Western Isles.

Services from Inverness to Kirkwall, Orkney and Sumburgh, Shetland.

For flights that are operating from HIAL airports to destinations unaffected by the industrial action such as Glasgow, Edinburgh or Aberdeen, the impact will be managed.

A Loganair spokesman said the decision had been taken with the “utmost reluctance”.

He said: “The suspension provides advance – even if unwelcome – certainty around which our customers can adjust travel plans, as opposed to facing the risk of on-the-day flight cancellations or significant delays.

“We hope that the period of suspension – initially through to April 30 – will provide time and space for the parties to this dispute to meet and reach a resolution, enabling these long-running services to resume thereafter.”

Why is the industrial action happening?

The industrial action has been caused due to an ongoing dispute between HIAL and the Prospect Union which represents workers at the company.

In December, HIAL offered a 5% pay increase that was rejected.

A further meeting was held on Wednesday, but although they had been described as “positive”, the trade unions have confirmed no formal offer has been tabled so industrial action will continue as planned.

Inglis Lyon, HIAL’s managing director said: “We apologise for the disruption this will cause for our customers.

“At the meeting with the trade unions we sought, and obtained, clarity on the key elements on their claim in a bid to resolve the dispute. The unions appreciate HIAL’s position within the complexities of the wider public sector pay discussions.

“It is vital that we find a mutual solution to resolve this dispute and will now discuss our options within the parameters of public sector pay flexibility with the HIAL board and Transport Scotland.”

HIAL will also be closing some of its airports occasionally in March.

‘Loganair have completely overreacted’

Highlands and Islands MSP Rhoda Grant slammed Loganair’s decision.

She said: “The air routes to and from Inverness from the Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland are essential lifeline services that enable islanders to attend medical appointments, attend family emergencies and meet tight travel deadlines.

“To remove these routes in response to strike action by HIAL staff where they will work to rule is a complete overreaction.

“Loganair instead needs to apply pressure on HIAL to get round the negotiating table, rather than on their customers in the islands who are already having to negotiate horrendous transport issues and have no influence in these matters.

“This reaction should make clear to HIAL that their staff go above and beyond what they are contracted to do to keep the airports running and that things would fall apart without their extra work which must be appropriately compensated and recognised.”

‘The last thing travellers need to hear’

Orkney’s MSP Liam McArthur expressed dismay at the “deeply disappointing news” and said: “After weeks of disruption, this is the last thing travellers need to hear. There is no doubt the suspension of these services will create even more problems for islanders looking to travel over the next couple of months.

“Given that HIAL is wholly owned by the Scottish Government, the transport minister needs to step in and bring the two sides together. Ministers have been involved in the pay disputes in the health and education sectors. The government needs to apply the same approach in relation to lifeline transport links.”