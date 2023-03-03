Loganair suspends Inverness flights to the islands due to industrial action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Loganair suspends Inverness flights to the islands due to industrial action

By Cameron Roy
March 3, 2023, 6:31 pm Updated: March 3, 2023, 8:44 pm
Loganair ATR72
Loganair will be grounding key flights around the Highlands and Islands. Image: Big Partnership.

Loganair is suspending its flights from Inverness to the Western Isles, Shetland and Orkney during upcoming industrial action.

Staff at Highlands and Islands Airport Limited (HIAL) are preparing a work-to-rule period – and further strikes – in an ongoing pay dispute.

As a result, Loganair has said no flights will leave from Inverness Airport for the islands between March 17 to April 30.

The airline said it had taken the “unprecedented step” as work-to-rule is “less predictable” than strikes.

They have argued this will prevent last-minute cancellations and delays for passengers.

However, politicians have accused the airline of a “complete overreaction” and said they should instead be pushing for further talks to resolve the dispute.

Loganair has introduced new islander fares
Loganair said it made the decision to suspend flights after considering “all other options”. Image: Loganair.

What routes will be affected?

Flights that are taking place between HIAL airports will be suspended, including:

  • Services from Inverness to Stornoway and Benbecula in the Western Isles.
  • Services from Inverness to Kirkwall, Orkney and Sumburgh, Shetland.

For flights that are operating from HIAL airports to destinations unaffected by the industrial action such as Glasgow, Edinburgh or Aberdeen, the impact will be managed.

A Loganair spokesman said the decision had been taken with the “utmost reluctance”.

He said: “The suspension provides advance – even if unwelcome – certainty around which our customers can adjust travel plans, as opposed to facing the risk of on-the-day flight cancellations or significant delays.

“We hope that the period of suspension – initially through to April 30 – will provide time and space for the parties to this dispute to meet and reach a resolution, enabling these long-running services to resume thereafter.”

Hial inverness airport
Inverness Airport will be facing widespread disruption. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Why is the industrial action happening?

The industrial action has been caused due to an ongoing dispute between HIAL and the Prospect Union which represents workers at the company.

In December, HIAL offered a 5% pay increase that was rejected.

A further meeting was held on Wednesday, but although they had been described as “positive”, the trade unions have confirmed no formal offer has been tabled so industrial action will continue as planned.

Inglis Lyon, HIAL’s managing director said: “We apologise for the disruption this will cause for our customers.

“At the meeting with the trade unions we sought, and obtained, clarity on the key elements on their claim in a bid to resolve the dispute. The unions appreciate HIAL’s position within the complexities of the wider public sector pay discussions.

Inglis Lyon, Managing Director, Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL)

“It is vital that we find a mutual solution to resolve this dispute and will now discuss our options within the parameters of public sector pay flexibility with the HIAL board and Transport Scotland.”

HIAL will also be closing some of its airports occasionally in March.

‘Loganair have completely overreacted’

Highlands and Islands MSP Rhoda Grant slammed Loganair’s decision.

She said: “The air routes to and from Inverness from the Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland are essential lifeline services that enable islanders to attend medical appointments, attend family emergencies and meet tight travel deadlines.

“To remove these routes in response to strike action by HIAL staff where they will work to rule is a complete overreaction.

Flights to Sumburgh Airport are among those suspended by Loganair. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

“Loganair instead needs to apply pressure on HIAL to get round the negotiating table, rather than on their customers in the islands who are already having to negotiate horrendous transport issues and have no influence in these matters.

“This reaction should make clear to HIAL that their staff go above and beyond what they are contracted to do to keep the airports running and that things would fall apart without their extra work which must be appropriately compensated and recognised.”

‘The last thing travellers need to hear’

Orkney’s MSP Liam McArthur expressed dismay at the “deeply disappointing news” and said: “After weeks of disruption, this is the last thing travellers need to hear. There is no doubt the suspension of these services will create even more problems for islanders looking to travel over the next couple of months.

“Given that HIAL is wholly owned by the Scottish Government, the transport minister needs to step in and bring the two sides together. Ministers have been involved in the pay disputes in the health and education sectors. The government needs to apply the same approach in relation to lifeline transport links.”

