Inverness Airport to remain open while island airports forced to close due to fresh strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Inverness Airport to remain open while island airports forced to close due to fresh strikes

By Ross Hempseed
February 7, 2023, 4:00 pm Updated: February 7, 2023, 4:18 pm
Hial inverness airport
Inverness Airport to remain open following announced by Unite that staff at Hial will walk out later this month. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Inverness Airport will remain open as normal following the announcement that several airports in the north will close for three days due to strike action later this month.

Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) operates 11 airports across the north of Scotland and the islands.

Unite the Union has announced its members working at Hial would strike following a pay dispute with the airport operator.

Unite represents security staff, baggage handlers and ground crew alongside those working in fire and rescue, security and administration.

They rejected a 5% pay increase, which due to the soaring cost of inflation, would mean little difference for workers struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

A spokeswoman for Unite deemed it “completely unacceptable” and so union members were balloted to strike.

Island airports to be affected by three-day walkout

Walkouts will take place over three consecutive days from Tuesday, February 21 to Thursday, February 23.

However, Hial has now confirmed several airports will remain operational as normal during the three days.

These include Inverness and Wick John O’Groats, while smaller island airports will be forced to close.

These are Barra, Benbecula, Kirkwall, Tiree, Stornoway, and Sumburgh, preventing air travel to and from communities in Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles.

Sumburgh Airport in Shetland is one of seven to close due to strike action. Image: Jim Irvine.

There was a similar arrangement when union members walked out in December last year with larger airport able to remain open while others shut.

Dundee Airport, owned by Hial, will be closed to all flights on Friday, February 17 and Monday, February 20, opening as normal after that.

Inglis Lyon, managing director at Hial, said: “We apologise in advance for the disruption this action by Unite colleagues will cause for our airlines and passengers. I would urge anyone intending to travel on these dates to contact with their airline.”

“The enhanced offer we presented maximised the flexibility within the Scottish Government’s pay policy. However, we remain in dialogue with Transport Scotland and the trade unions in an attempt to resolve the matter.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Shetland pianist in 'shock' after being crowned Scotland's young traditional musician of the year. Image supplied by Alan Peebles
Shetland pianist hopes traditional musician of the year win will help her reach new…
Merkinch Free Church has opened in Inverness. Image: Merkinch Free Church.
New congregation for Free Church in Scotland as other denominations forced to shut doors
Police in Oban arrested a 28-year-old man. Image: Stock.
Drugs and knife discovered after police stop car in Oban
A weekly roundup of the latest planning proposals across Highland
Demolition of a primary school building, axe throwing and gaming in Inverness and a…
The A9 at Arpafeelie
Driver hit 111mph on A9 after getting news mum was sick
Lisa Law
Legal eagle Lisa Law joins Ledingham Chalmers Inverness team as partner
Louise Garriock Shetland mum who is set to become a home economics teacher
Shetland mum lands dream teaching job - nearly 30 years after exam disappointment
Project manager Caroline Snow says the new boardwalk will be a welcome edition to the reserve, providing more opportunities for people of all abilities. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Work to create new boardwalk at Inverness nature reserve could soon begin
To go with story by David McPhee. Scottish salmon producers lose ?11m due to Brexit Picture shows; Tavish Scott, chief executive of the SSPO. Unknown. Supplied by Scottish Salmon Producers Organisation (SSPO) Date; Unknown; 7c4817b5-e9bf-4b8e-80f7-9badea1a906c
Salmon farmers want their £10m used to 'turbocharge' Highland housing
Green Party member steps in to help residents save 60ft Beech tree from their fear-stricken neighbour's incessant felling plot. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Moray councillor backs bid to save 100-year-old Beech tree in Nairn

Most Read

1
Amanda Parer's Fantastic Planet will visit festival of light Spectra in Aberdeen. Image: Parer Studio.
All you need to know about Aberdeen’s festival of light Spectra
2
Police at the scene. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Raiders make off with pocket watches from Aberdeen jewellery shop McCalls
3
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
4
Actors onstage during a production of The Rocky Horror Show
Check out which West End smash hits are heading for Aberdeen
5
Natalie Erskine and Dazza Dowling take a trip to Fraserburgh to Eat the Town. Image: BBC Scotland
Macaroni pies and lobster gnocchi: BBC Scotland’s Eat the Town puts Fraserburgh food in…
6
Police tent covering the scene at Ives Road in Peterhead. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen man named as person who died in Peterhead incident with two due in…
7
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson reveals advice which got Bojan Miovski back on the…
8
Darren Walsh, left, and Austin Forbes, right, were involved in a brutal Aberdeen knife assault. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Pair sentenced over brutal Hazlehead high-rise stabbing
9
It could be good news for Aberdeen's Union Street but bad news for the Trinity Centre as Greggs plans a move onto the Granite Mile
Fresh blow for Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre as Greggs plans move onto Union Street
2
10
Historians refuse to give up hope that a missing Peterhead painting could be found
Mystery continues over missing Peterhead masterpiece with ‘no useful information’ unearthed one year on

More from Press and Journal

Six Nations: Scots focus on mental approach to 'backing up' big wins at last
Staff at Aberdeen Art Gallery have taken part in sensory first aid training and are ready to welcome all visitors. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
Aberdeen Art Gallery introduces relaxed visitor sessions on Mondays
police speeding
Five drivers caught doing more than 100mph in Aberdeenshire during speed checks
Erin and Abbie Laing with their dog Buck competing at Crufts next month. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Deeside flyers: The Aboyne sisters battling for top flyball honours at Crufts
Emergency services attended the scene of the crash on the A92 this evening. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Rush hour delays on A92 following crash near Charlestown flyover
The 23-year-old's blue Vauxhall Mokka was stolen from a private car park in Aberdeen. Image: Beth Morison.
Have you seen this car? Aberdeen woman appealing for help to find vehicle stolen…
A legal challenge has been launched over the decision to approve a housing development on Portessie woodlands.
Portessie woodland legal challenge: Wildlife campaigner's appeal over housing development heard at Court of…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scotia Homes annual results Picture shows; l-r Scotia Homes' top team of Richard Begbie, joint managing director; Gary Gerrard, chairman and Graham Reid, joint managing director. don't know. Supplied by Liberty One Date; Unknown
Scotia Homes upbeat about prospects despite cost-of-living woes
Cloddach bridge is expected to close for good.
No Moray Council money available to reopen Cloddach bridge to motorists
Ella Clarke outside Culture Cafe and Deli, whihch opened recently in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Zen party: A first look at Culture, the 'only 100%-plant-based cafe' in Inverness

Editor's Picks

Most Commented