Kincraig Castle Hotel sold after years on the market for nearly £2m

A hotel in Invergordon on the famous North Coast 500 has been successfully sold to a new owner after years on the market.

The Kincraig Castle Hotel boasts 15 en-suite bedrooms and is surrounded by 10 acres of land.

Property experts Graham + Sibbald had been inviting offers for the hotel for around £1.8m for several years.

It has now been sold to Ruchir Gupta of Siya Properties, who was looking for “similar-styled” properties to take over.

The hotel has benefitted from the surge in popularity of the NC500, which encircles the entire north portion of the Highlands and attracts thousands of visitors each year.

With the property located to the north of Inverness, it is an ideal starting point for journeys on the NC500.

The previous owners, Ray and Amy Grant, have been running the hotel for nine years and despite challenges like the pandemic, they have managed to grow the business.

Kincraig Castle Hotel sits on NC500 route

Graham + Sibbald told The Herald: “The new owner of the Kincraig Castle Hotel is Ruchir Gupta of Siya Properties Limited, who is delighted to have their first Scottish asset, adding to the Falcon Hotel in Farnborough.

“Mr Gupta was particularly interested in Scotland, after seeing how they fared during the recent recovery from Covid. He is keen to add other similar-styled hotels to his portfolio.”

The hotel offers a wide range of opportunities, including space for weddings, meetings, conferences and funerals.

It also has easy access to popular attractions, including a short journey to Inverness and outdoor activities such as fishing, walking and golf.

Graham + Sibbald had initially begun looking for a buyer for the Kincraig Castle Hotel before the pandemic, but efforts were hampered due to lockdown.

Due to people’s inability to travel to view and assess the property, talks with potential buyers failed to go very far, before Mr Gupta swooped in and bought it for close to its pre-Covid price tag.