Expanding woodland cover: how private finance can help tackle climate change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home

Expanding woodland cover: how private finance can help tackle climate change

In partnership with NatureScot
March 15, 2023, 9:23 am
The results of tree planting in Scotland

Tree planting is a vital tool in protecting Scotland’s environment. The climate emergency means greater urgency is needed to meet its challenges and we can’t rely on government alone to finance the changes.

With this in mind, NatureScot, Scotland’s nature agency, is looking into various ways to involve business in nature restoration. This month, NatureScot and partners have launched a finance investment pilot. It could mobilise £2 billion in landscape-scale restoration of native woodland, create new jobs and support rural communities across all of Scotland. This £2billion of investment in expanding woodland cover could create around 185,000 hectares of native woodland in Scotland and sequester 28 million tCO2e over the next 30 years.

The partnership with UK private bank Hampden & Co, Lombard Odier Investment Managers and global impact firm Palladium is a national first in ambition and scale. It is an important step in positioning Scotland as a world leader in nature restoration through natural capital investment.

The first pilot scheme – starting this spring – is centred on the Wild Heart Borders Forest Trust project in Southern Scotland. It could see the planting of around 30,000 hectares of new native woodland. There is the potential for between £200 and £300 million of private investment and around 6 million tonnes of carbon sequestration.

NatureScot is keen that people are given all the facts about the project.

As Brendan Turvey, the Low Carbon Project Manager at NatureScot, says: “This is not about buying land. It is about working with existing land managers to create woodland and restore peatland on their existing land. It’s about diversifying incomes and working with land managers to plant more trees.”

So what are the principal benefits of the scheme?

Expanding woodland cover can boost Scotland’s rural communities

Woodlands as part of reforesting Scotland
The benefits of tree planting in rural areas of Scotland are numerous and will help revitalise local economies.

NatureScot hopes expanding woodland cover in Scotland will create more recreational access and attract visitors to the area. This in turn will provide opportunities for local businesses and create jobs. Tree planting can create woodland that is a haven for wildlife but it will also fuel the economy.

Brendan says: “We want to create new woodlands that people want to go and visit because they’re thriving with wildlife. They’re great places to take the kids, go for a walk or ride your bike.”

Diversification will present opportunities for farmers

Expanding the woodland cover of Scotland should create more jobs on the farms themselves, as well as generate a new income stream from the sale of carbon credits. The scheme can work alongside regenerative agriculture,  in which sheep and other livestock move around the farm more often and which is more labour intensive. Ideally there will be more people working on the farms managing similar numbers of livestock but managing them in a different, lower carbon way.

There should be opportunities in other areas too. Brendan points to a farmer who is refurbishing a property to accommodate visitors to the area. He’s also renting a property to the South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project. That diversification creates work as he needs more people for roles such as managing the properties.

Tree planting is about ethical investment and protecting our future

The scheme will be good for people and communities. NatureScot will work closely with land managers and local partners to deliver high integrity, responsible investment in new and productive woodlands which lock up carbon. Every project will deliver against Scottish Government’s Interim Principles for Responsible Investment in Natural Capital. Only UK companies with credible net zero carbon plans will be able to buy carbon credits. This ensures the integrity of any tree planting in Scotland and its benefit to the local area. The investor can also prove they are channelling money into an ethical product.

Brendan says: “The projects will work to the highest standards, so investors can be assured that they are helping Scotland’s environment. They’ll be able to see the results of their carbon credits on the ground with flourishing forests and wildlife.”

NatureScot’s drive to expand woodland in Scotland is vital to both the future of the environment and to the health of rural economies. Now is the time to act.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

Most Read

1
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
2
New BBC series Highland Cops will feature the work of police officers across the Highlands and Islands. Image: BBC Scotland
First look: Check out new BBC series that will put spotlight on Highland Cops
3
Elgin town centre has lost the likes of Woolworths and Junners over the years. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DCT Media
Gone but not forgotten: Five closed Elgin shops that you miss
4
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
5
With views across the River Dee, 5 Menzies Park forms part of a bespoke 22 property development by Muir Homes.
Five-bedroom house with views of River Dee for over £620,000
6
Ash from the Aberdeen incinerator will be sent to Fife, instead of the original plan to store and process it in Portlethen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen incinerator ash will be sent to Fife instead of Portlethen
7
Merchant stashed drugs in a candyfloss tub. Image: Facebook
Aberdeen drug dealer stashed cocaine and heroin inside candyfloss tub
8
Kincraig Castle Hotel in Invergordon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Kincraig Castle Hotel sold after years on the market for nearly £2m
9
A HGV crashed on the A980 Bridge over Cushnie Burn. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A980 closed for three weeks near Alford after lorry crashes into bridge
10
Two more pupils have tested positive as Ellon Academy.
Man cleared of flashing near school says accusation destroyed his life

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead Port Authority chief executive Simon Brebner. Image: Kath Flannery /DC Thomson
Peterhead Port urges UK Government to move faster on Acorn
Formartine United celebrate during their 2-1 win over Turriff United. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson delighted to extend unbeaten run with 2-1 win over…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Tetris movie still Picture shows; Tetris movie still. N/A. Supplied by Apple TV Date; Unknown
First look review: Tetris movie is as bright and colourful as the tumbling blocks…
Fishing vessels in Fraserburgh. Image: Clark Communications
Fishers and seafood producers vent fury over plans for highly protected marine areas
James Murphy from Aberdeenshire is travelling to Antarctica to raise money for his grandson's school. Image: James Murphy.
Meet the Aberdeenshire grandpa travelling 9,500 miles to Antarctica to raise funds for school…
John Scott from Fearn Farm is vice-president of the Beef Shorthorn Cattle Society.
Tain farmer appointed vice-president of Beef Shorthorn Society
Children use the internet on a daily basis and they must be protected online (Image: Liliya Krauchanka/Shutterstock)
Euan Graham: Official advocate would speak up for children's safety online
Bruce Mouat's rink are among those competing at the Aberdeen International.
Curling: Strong field assembles in Granite City for Aberdeen International
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Damien Dyer leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay/ DC Thomson Date; 15/03/2023
Ex-prisoner hoping to enjoy first Christmas of freedom drink-drives his way back into jail
Post Thumbnail
Chamber says chancellor must ‘wake up’ to windfall tax damage

Editor's Picks

Most Commented