Highlander with Type 1 diabetes warns of ‘postcode lottery’ for access to life-changing insulin pumps

A call for “life-saving” insulin pumps for people across Scotland is being made by a Highland woman who has been diabetic since the age of four.

Shelley Murray, who is originally from Golspie, says she is still waiting for an automatic insulin pump in spite of living with the condition for two decades.

Only 4% of patients in Scotland have the pump, but those who do say it is a game-changer for those living with the condition.

An insulin pump is a small electronic device that releases regular insulin into the body through the day and night, so patients don’t need to do insulin injections.

The Scottish Government has stressed it is working with NHS boards across the country to improve access to diabetes technologies.

However, Miss Murray, 23, said moving to Edinburgh in the last few years has shown her it is a “postcode lottery” in terms of the treatments available to people in Scotland.

She wants more people from the Highlands to have the best of treatments, and to speak to others with the condition.

“When I was diagnosed with type one diabetes I was only four years old,” she said.

“It is very challenging, some days you think you have it sorted and you do exactly the same thing the following day, and your blood sugars are too high or too low.

“The thing is there is a solution for everyone who has Type 1 diabetes and that is the insulin pump. It is life changing technology for anyone with type one.

“I am on the waiting list and I have been for years and it continues to be pushed back. It is as though I am being punished for managing my diabetes well.”

Missed school for appointments

Miss Murray said growing up in Golspie meant she had to miss school and travel to the diabetic clinic in Inverness, a journey of more than an hour, on a regular basis.

She added: “And when I moved to Edinburgh I was almost immediately moved onto a better way of administering my insulin. It is called libre and is continuous glucose monitoring. It moved me away from taking regular finger pricks and self testing.

“I have less finger pricking now as I am now on libre2 and it warns you when you are high or low.”

She continued: “It really is a postcode lottery – and people need to speak up and get the best for them. In one place you might get nothing and in other places you can be offered everything”

She says that on average people make 150 more decisions every day if they have diabetes.

💬 "𝗜 𝗮𝗺 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗮𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝘂𝗺𝗽, 𝗯𝘂𝘁 𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗, 𝗶𝘁’𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗽𝘂𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗜 𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗻’𝘁 𝗴𝗼𝘁 𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗶𝘁…. Posted by Diabetes Scotland on Monday, 20 March 2023

The Scottish Water risk technician said: “You can’t just eat. Everything you put into your body has to be checked and analysed and you can still get it wrong. Even after you inject yourself you should wait 15minutes before you eat.”

Asked what advice she would give to others about living with diabetes, she said: “You are not alone, speak to other people – get involved with Diabetes UK.

“There is support – you just need to find where to get it.”

This week Diabetes UK has started the Tech Can’t Wait Campaign – calling for swifter access for people living with the condition.

The campaign is calling on decision-makers to make sure access to tech is based on need and not on postcode.

A spokeswoman stressed diabetes was a clinical priority for the Scottish Government.

She added: “In February 2021, we updated of our diabetes improvement plan which sets out our priorities and commitments to improve the prevention, treatment and care for everyone in Scotland living with diabetes.

“It includes a specific commitment to increase access to diabetes technologies for all who would benefit from them.

“We invested £19.6m in 2021 to support the increased provision of diabetes technologies, including hybrid closed loop systems. We continue to work with NHS boards to improve access across Scotland.”