Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy insists next two games are pivotal in club’s pursuit of an invincible season

Gordonians are six games from a historic campaign but captain Chris McIlroy believes the next two will determine whether his side’s dream of an unbeaten season can become a reality.

The National 3 leaders return from a month-long absence with two vital games.

First up is West of Scotland, who have dropped to third place in the last four weeks, followed by a trip to a resurgent and reinvigorated Howe of Fife next week.

The GoGos, who have won all 16 games so far, are daring to dream of a 22-match unbeaten campaign but McIlroy knows the route to glory will be a difficult one.

He said: “We’re on the cusp of history here with a fully unbeaten season and if we get through the next two games it’s on.

“When we turned the year and won the Allan Glen’s game we knew we could do something special.

“After beating Hillhead Jordanhill in Glasgow we have a tough game against West who haven’t been in the best of form since the turn of the year then Howe of Fife who have really come onto a game.

“We will reassess where we are after that but hopefully we can pull of the 22-0 season.

“It’s been a long wait. We’ve still got another five games after this and the first two back from the break against West of Scotland and Howe of Fife are extremely tough.

“If we get through both games we should be fine and the title race could even be finished by then.”

Extended campaign has been challenging for the Countesswells club

Tomorrow was supposed to be the final day of the club rugby season but cancellations and postponements mean it will be May before Gordonians can complete their campaign.

McIlroy concedes the season has been a challenging one due to the stop-start nature but he insists he and his team-mates remain focused on their pre-season goal of winning the championship.

Training has been as competitive as can be but McIlroy knows there is no substitute for the real thing every Saturday afternoon.

He said: “The season finishing on May 6 is not exactly ideal when this was supposed to be the final weekend.

“It’s been a whirlwind of a season due to cancellations and keeping the guys focused is not easy.

“I know it all too well myself. You can train as hard and as much as you want but if you don’t have the game intensity it’s tough.

“It’s a completely different level and we’re out of practice. Training has gone really well though and everyone is really up for it every week as no-one’s position is safe.

“If you play well for the 2s you get a chance to fight for a place in the first team and that has made for some feisty sessions in training.

“The 2s have played some really tough games of their own this season and we’ve been able to field two strong teams which can win both games which has made for a great season for the club.”

Caley round-up

Meanwhile, Aberdeen Wanderers have the challenging task of attempting to prevent Dunfermline winning Caley Division 1 on Saturday when they take on the Fife team at McKane Park.

The odds of the Groats Road creating an upset on the road look long, given they have not won a league game this season, although featuring in some close-run encounters.

Should Wanderers return the shock of the season, Ellon would claim the title and the only promotion place on offer after Hillfoots withdrew from the competition.

Moray will clinch the Caley 2 North title should they beat RAF Lossiemouth at Morriston Park. Should they fail, they will get another bite at the cherry when they meet Mackie at home on April 15.

Second-placed Highland 2nds are not in action but depend on Moray losing their last two games for them to end up at the head of affairs, assuming the Inverness side win their last two games.

Moray player coach Cameron Hughes said: “We have not lost a league game since the opening day of the season. Since then we have been the model of consistency, relying on largely the same players to get us where we are.

“I am convinced we can go on to hold our own in the top Caley League.”

In the only other game in the division Ross Sutherland host Gordonians 2nds.

In the play-offs in Caley 3 North, the most appealing game of the day is at Inverurie where Garioch and Stornoway, the two sides who topped their respective sections before the split meet.

Elsewhere, Dyce host Deeside and Kinloss Eagles are at home to Highland 3rds.

In the bottom six play-offs, Shire 2nds play Aberdeen University Medics, while Caithness entertain Inverness Craig Dunain and the derby clash of Fraserburgh and Turriff, rounds off a significant day for rugby in the Caledonian calendar.