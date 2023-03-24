Get ready for even more bins! Highland Council secures £6.5 million to roll out new recycling service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Get ready for even more bins! Highland Council secures £6.5 million to roll out new recycling service

Households will have two recycling bins with general waste bins becoming smaller as part of the changes.

By Louise Glen
The Highland bin collection service is being extended. Image: Supplied.
The Highland bin collection service is being extended. Image: Supplied.

Homes across the Highlands are to benefit from improved recycling services, making it easier for households to recycle and reduce emissions.

Highland Council will receive more than £6.5million from the Scottish Government’s recycling improvement fund to modernise collections.

Improvements will include a “twin-stream recycling service” for all 130,000 Highland households, weekly food waste collections beyond Inverness and upgrades to waste facilities in Caithness and Portree to support improved collections.

Twin-stream means paper is collected separately from other dry goods.

Food recycling is to be extended. Image: Supplied.

Graham Mackenzie, chairman of Highland Council’s communities and place committee, said: “The funding will help Highland accelerate progress towards meeting national recycling targets by making it easier for residents to recycle.

“Increasing the amount of recyclable materials collected from households and reducing the amount of waste sent for disposal is critical in helping achieve our ambitions to reach net zero.

“We will invest in making modifications to our waste transfer station infrastructure to support the introduction of the new recycling services.”

What waste will new Highland bins take?

There will be three bins: the existing blue and green bin, but with different uses, and a general waste bin, which will be smaller.

The existing green general waste bin will be converted to collect mixed containers, plastic bottles, pots, tubs, trays, cans, tins, foil, cartons, and potentially soft plastics.

The existing blue bin currently used for mixed recycling will be converted to collect paper and card.

A new household waste bin will be in one of two sizes, either 140litre or 180litre.

Households in receipt of the weekly food waste recycling service will be provided with a new 140 litre general waste bin – while all other households will be provided with a new 180 litre general waste bin.

General waste wheelie bins are currently 240litres.

Circular economy minister Lorna Slater said: “This investment will make sure that people across the Highlands receive a better recycling service and make it easier for households to manage their waste.

“The most recent warning from the UN’s climate scientists is stark – we must do everything to reduce our emissions.

“Increasing local recycling rates is an important part of this and this funding will help increase the pace of change.

Lorna Slater. Image: PA.

She continued: “Food waste can be an even bigger contributor to climate change than plastic waste.

“That’s why we are supporting an expansion of local food waste collections, so that thousands more households in the Highlands can easily reduce the emissions from food scraps and leftovers.”

What difference will bins make?

Figures from Zero Waste Scotland show sending just a single kilogram of food waste to landfill produces the same carbon emissions as landfilling 25,000 500ml plastic bottles.

Highland Council will receive £6,550,300 to implement significant kerbside service improvements across all of Highland.

Projects supported through the fund include: introduction of “twin-stream” recycling; expansion of the weekly food waste recycling service; redevelopment of two transfer stations.

The Scottish Government will soon be bringing forward a Circular Economy Bill.

This will establish the legislative framework to support Scotland’s transition to a zero waste and circular economy, increase reuse and recycling rates, and modernise our waste and recycling services.

Waste not, want not: What happens to food waste and why you really shouldn’t be chucking it into your main bin

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Ness of Brodgar
Orkney councillors to decide how cash should be divided up between local archaeology projects
Shelley Murray is still waiting for an insulin pump. Image: Shelley Murray/ Diabetes UK.
Highlander with Type 1 diabetes warns of 'postcode lottery' for access to life-changing insulin…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 26.10.2022 URN: CR0039066 Updated photos of senior Highland Councillors/committee chairs, plus some new locators of the Highland Council Chamber and Exterior. Picture:Ian Brown Ward: 16 Inverness Millburn Party: Scottish National Party Pictures by JASON HEDGES
It's an 'aye' all round - Inverness councillors approve all 11 bids for community…
Stuart McColm at the construction site of the Cabot Highlands second course.
New Castle Stuart golf course will be playable by next year
Northern Lights
Get your cameras ready! Northern Lights to light up skies above Highlands and Islands…
Darren Shield and partner Rachel Seath celebrate their new home and engagement with Susan Cuming from Tulloch Homes.
Couple start their next chapter with a new home and an engagement
Scenic view of the Kyle Rhea, a strait splitting Skye from the Scottish mainland near Kylerhea village on the east coast of the Isle of Skye, in the Scottish Highlands; 36128093-90d0-4423-a716-28200c5bbac1
Highland Council will not object to 'necessary evil' Skye overhead power line
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Shafeer Rishad was more than three times the drink drive limit when he ploughed into a stationary police car. Picture shows; Police car following A9 crash and drink-driver Shafeer Rishad. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Drink-driving trainee doctor ploughed into police car at scene of A9 crash
Sutherland CAB have seen a rise in people concerned over absent SSE/OVO engineers in the area. Picture by PA Wire.
Highland Council invests more than £5.3 million in Citizens Advice services
Lochboisdale harbour. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inspections ordered after Lochboisdale Pier damaged during yesterday's storms

Most Read

1
A number of the assault accusations are alleged to have taken place on Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen. Image: Google.
Pair accused of cruelty after children allegedly deprived of food and made to sleep…
2
Sherry Bruce's family have described her as a "kind and caring" mother and grandmother.
Aberdeen Boys’ Brigade leader stabbed nine times in her living room
3
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
4
Former Soccer AM presenters Tim Lovejoy and Helen Chamberlain with the Johnstone's Paint Trophy. Image: PA.
Soccer AM: Relive the moment Aberdeen ‘sub’ Derek Young nailed the Crossbar Challenge
5
Meraki bar and restaurant will take up residence at the Mains of Scotstown in Bridge of Don. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown to become cocktail bar and restaurant
6
Business chief Bob Keiller is to head up the new community-led organisation intended to breathe new life into Aberdeen's Granite Mile. Image: Our Union Street
New group formed to save Union Street with worldwide hunt to fill empty shops
2
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Brian McConnachie, left, and Liam McConnachie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Men rounded on relative’s attacker with baseball bat after ‘rage took over’
8
Manager at Rituals, Holly Anderson convinced the high-end retailer to open an Inverness store. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Rituals opens Inverness store after manager convinced retail bosses to open in Highlands
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin court story Picture shows; Jack Stephenson. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Domestic abuser told mum of his kids they’d be better off if she died

More from Press and Journal

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley looks for shift in mentality in relegation fight
Caley Thistle loanee Jay Henderson. Image: SNS
Jay Henderson relishing high stakes matches during Caley Thistle's run-in
Aberdeen Cyrenians foodbank has been struggling to keep up with demand (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Jennifer McAughtrie: Open your eyes to the fight for survival happening on your doorstep
Everyone needs a scam-aware handyman (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Stay on the lookout for scammers on all sides
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy charges forward. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy insists next two games are pivotal in club's pursuit of…
Culter's Danail Dimov celebrates his opener against Hermes. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Junior football: Culter look to move seven points clear at the summit
CR0000000 Coronavirus lockdown A quiet Friday afternoon in Aberdeen. Carmelite Street. Pic by Chris Sumner Taken...............23/4/2020
Teenager repeatedly punched boy, 15, as he lay injured on Aberdeen street
Food shortages have increased the price of canned goods. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire
Foodbanks and users being 'priced out' of affordable options amidst fresh food shortages
The 2023 Aberdeen's Sports Awards winners. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023: Pictures and reaction from all of this year's winners
Samantha Jayne Nelson
Humanity, not a system: Diversity and inclusion champion Samantha Jayne Nelson to speak at…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented