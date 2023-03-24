Humanity, not a system: Diversity and inclusion champion Samantha Jayne Nelson to speak at cHerRies Conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Humanity, not a system: Diversity and inclusion champion Samantha Jayne Nelson to speak at cHerRies Conference

The first trans North Sea boss will take centre stage at the cHerRies Conference in association with Mattioli Woods in June.

By Erikka Askeland
Samantha Jayne Nelson
'It is about getting people to feel like they belong.'

Around fifteen years ago, Samantha Jayne Nelson came back to work after the Christmas break and sent out an email to her work colleagues.

The heartfelt missive set out that he would now be presenting as she – her true self – and her name was Samantha Jayne. She also then thanked them for their understanding.

As she pressed send, she became the first boss of an oil rig – the offshore installation manager  (OIM) – to openly identify as transgender.

Born and raised in the North-East of England in a traditional, working-class Catholic family, Ms Nelson made the decision to confirm her transition after years of feeling shame and fear.

Ms Nelson’s email to her colleagues about her new name won widescale support from across the company. Image: Samantha Jayne Nelson

The catalyst for her to choose to live her as her authentic self was a friend and colleague –  her “ally” – who had found out about Ms Nelson’s identity and encouraged her to embrace it fully, and she hasn’t looked back since.

Pioneer for diversity

Ms Nelson is now about to embark on the next stage of her career as a business leader focusing on diversity and inclusion in the workplace, despite her admitting such a high-profile role is unusual for her – because she’s also admitted to being an introvert by nature.

But her experience as a pioneer for diversity in the typically macho culture of the offshore oil and gas industry has propelled her into pushing boundaries as a high-profile role model and speaker.

Ms Nelson advises firms to bring it back to basics when ensuring the workplace is inclusive for all. Image: SJN

She will be also the key note speaker at The cHerRies Conference, in association with Mattioli Woods, in June to highlight how professionals in HR, training, recruitment and organisational effectiveness can best navigate issues around equality and diversity.

“I was very much taught that if anyone found out, I’d lose everything and that would be the end of my life,” recalls Ms Nelson of her trepidation before making the decision to affirm her identify in the workplace.

‘She changed my world’

Her ally, a fellow OIM, encouraged her to approach the company’s HR boss – although there was then no agreed process in place for someone to change their gender.

“All of a sudden this safety net appeared and I was able to start thinking – is that life on the other side?

“She didn’t change the world, but she changed my world. And that is the power an individual, an ally, can have.”

‘ Once I was allowed to be myself, I was so much more productive’. Image: SJN

Rather than advising the setting out of rules or requirements, Ms Nelson advises firms to bring it back to basics when ensuring the workplace is inclusive for all, whether it is for women, LGBTQ+ people, people of colour or people with disabilities.

“In organisations it’s actual systems and processes – are they inclusive? Have you actually read them? Are they fit for purpose to represent current modern day society? A lot of times you find they aren’t.”

Trans ‘debate’ heartbreaking

She points to her own experience of searching the company intranet for anything they might have on policy related to transgender employees. The only mention she found was a clause excluding gender reassignment support under the company’s health insurance.

Ms Nelson is the first trans woman to be the most senior leader on an oil rig. Image: SJN

She says it is “heartbreaking” to see how acceptance of trans people has become an increasingly contentious issue, particularly in the UK. She has also seen these polarised views emerge in the workplace.

The answer, she says, is opening up dialogue with a focus on facts regarding legislation and policy, but more important that this is supported by active listening as well as encouraging compassion and humanity across all colleagues.

Inclusion

She highlights the success of internal networks for under-represented groups and even the establishment of umbrella networks highlighting common themes of equality.

“It is about getting people to feel like they belong. That they are a part of something bigger than themselves,” she said.

“I can speak from my own perspective. Once that weight was lifted from me and I was allowed to be myself, I was so much more productive, so much more engaged, so much more driven to want to thank the organisation for helping me through that.

“That’s humanity, not a system. It’s not flag waving – it’s about looking after your colleagues.”

Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

Leaders from across the north of Scotland will deliver insights and practical advice on how professionals in HR, training, recruitment and organisational effectiveness can promote the benefits of diversity and inclusion at a landmark conference taking place in June.

The cHeRries Conference in association with Mattioli Woods is now open for registration offering an unrivalled opportunity for learning, networking and celebration of achievements.

The day-long event, held in concert with the famous cHeRries Awards 2023, takes place 8th June at the P&J Live.

Book your place now and visit www.cherriesconference.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

Most Read

1
'It is about getting people to feel like they belong.'
Pair accused of cruelty after children allegedly deprived of food and made to sleep…
2
'It is about getting people to feel like they belong.'
Aberdeen Boys’ Brigade leader stabbed nine times in her living room
3
'It is about getting people to feel like they belong.'
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
4
'It is about getting people to feel like they belong.'
Soccer AM: Relive the moment Aberdeen ‘sub’ Derek Young nailed the Crossbar Challenge
5
'It is about getting people to feel like they belong.'
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown to become cocktail bar and restaurant
6
'It is about getting people to feel like they belong.'
New group formed to save Union Street with worldwide hunt to fill empty shops
2
7
'It is about getting people to feel like they belong.'
Men rounded on relative’s attacker with baseball bat after ‘rage took over’
8
'It is about getting people to feel like they belong.'
Rituals opens Inverness store after manager convinced retail bosses to open in Highlands
9
'It is about getting people to feel like they belong.'
Domestic abuser told mum of his kids they’d be better off if she died

More from Press and Journal

'It is about getting people to feel like they belong.'
Get ready for even more bins! Highland Council secures £6.5 million to roll out…
'It is about getting people to feel like they belong.'
New Castle Stuart golf course will be playable by next year
Dyce Academy
Investigation launched into assault near Aberdeen school
Paws for Plastic
Paws on Plastic: Aberdeenshire teacher recognised for mobilising dog owners in tackling coastal pollution
'It is about getting people to feel like they belong.'
BBC called out after omitting Shetland from Wild Isles logo - despite filming taking…
'It is about getting people to feel like they belong.'
Aberdeenshire teen asks for 16th birthday 10,000ft plunge to raise money for two charities…
Northern Lights
Get your cameras ready! Northern Lights to light up skies above Highlands and Islands…
'It is about getting people to feel like they belong.'
JK Rowling slams Humza Yousaf over ‘pink heart’ tweet
'It is about getting people to feel like they belong.'
Aberdeenshire community to come together to remember 'inspiring' cancer campaigner
Fraserburgh's James Davidson has made it to the Mastermind semi-final.
Broch brainbox James appearing on Mastermind again - this time to answer questions about…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented