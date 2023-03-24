Northern Lights transform the skies above the Highlands and Islands and Grampian

The skies above northern Scotland were illuminated by a sea of red, green and purple lights during the latest Northern Lights display.
People from across the Highlands and Islands and Grampian gazed upon the Aurora Borealis as it danced across the skies overhead.
Shetland and Orkney residents were given a front-row seat as the wave of lights brought the sky to life from 8pm.
Stargazers across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire were also treated to a stunning display.
Passengers and staff onboard MV Hjaltland, operated by NorthLink Ferries, caught the display on their sailing from Aberdeen to Shetland.
Meanwhile, in Skelbo near Dornoch, Martin Treacher played the pipes as he took in the views of the Northern Lights.
Here’s some of our favourite Northern Lights images from last night.
Spectacular display of Mirrie Dancers from the MV Hjaltland this evening en route to #Aberdeen from #Shetland – taken by Kasia Thorp, Purser#NorthernLights #AuroraBorealis #ScotlandIsCalling pic.twitter.com/6fGGVk954I
— NorthLink Ferries (@NLFerries) March 23, 2023
Bishopmill – Elgin pic.twitter.com/wB0NxRMrT6
— Tyler McNeill (@train_spotter_) March 24, 2023
What an amazing light show at Cantick Head Lighthouse #northernlights #AuroraBorealis pic.twitter.com/XxgI9INZgg
— Alan Mackinnon (@cantickhead) March 24, 2023
Tonight’s aurora near Fraserburgh #AuroraBorealis @WindyWilson88 pic.twitter.com/5GCIoLQPV2
— S2 🏴 (@S2Plu82) March 24, 2023
Aurora Borealis – Northern Lights overhead about midnight from Brae of Achnahaird, NW Highlands #aurora #northernlights #nightscape @chunder10 @cogie_s pic.twitter.com/q4xEyPi6TF
— Old Dairy Swaledale (@OldDairyLowRow) March 24, 2023