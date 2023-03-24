Northern Lights transform the skies above the Highlands and Islands and Grampian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Northern Lights transform the skies above the Highlands and Islands and Grampian

Striking images and video footage of the Northern Lights have been shared across social media.

By Michelle Henderson
Stunning images of the Northern Lights over the Sound of Islay. Images: Billy Stitchell
Stunning images of the Northern Lights over the Sound of Islay. Images: Billy Stitchell

The skies above northern Scotland were illuminated by a sea of red, green and purple lights during the latest Northern Lights display.

People from across the Highlands and Islands and Grampian gazed upon the Aurora Borealis as it danced across the skies overhead.

Shetland and Orkney residents were given a front-row seat as the wave of lights brought the sky to life from 8pm.

Stargazers across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire were also treated to a stunning display.

Martin Treacher played the pipes at Skelbo near Dornoch on Thursday night as the Northern Lights lit up the sky above. Image: Martin Treacher

Passengers and staff onboard MV Hjaltland, operated by NorthLink Ferries, caught the display on their sailing from Aberdeen to Shetland.

Meanwhile, in Skelbo near Dornoch, Martin Treacher played the pipes as he took in the views of the Northern Lights.

Here’s some of our favourite Northern Lights images from last night.

Daryl Sayer’s wife watched as the skies above Dufftown were illuminated in green. Image: Daryl Sayer
Stunning views of the Northern Lights were recorded in Maud. Image: Leanne Brown

Green and red lights could be seen in the skies over the village of Portknockie in Moray. Image: Fiona Tait

Golspie tonight – thanks to Gemma Skinner

Posted by Golspie Village on Thursday, 23 March 2023

Stunning views of the Aurora Borealis were captured in Rosehearty. Image: Claire Forsyth
Lucy Reed was treated to a spectacular view of the Northern Lights last night. Image: Lucy Reed
Green lights swayed across the skies above Huntly on Thursday evening. Image: Richard Symon
Shetland residents enjoyed stunning views of the Aurora Borealis. Image: Debbie McArdle
Arlene Gordon captured the green lights overhead in Lossiemouth last night. Image: Arlene Gordon

The Highlands were treated to an amazing Aurora last night, it’s hard to explain how magical it is to watch it flash across the sky. credit to Michelle Robson for this photo over John O’Groats

Posted by Puffin Croft on Friday, 24 March 2023

The skies above Helmsdale were illuminated in green. Image: Kelly Mackay
The Northern Lights light up the sky above Alness. Image: Rachael Smith

Residents in Keith enjoyed views of the Northern Lights. Image: Tracy goes outside

[[title]]

[[text]]
