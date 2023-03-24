Northern Lights transform the skies above the Highlands and Islands and Grampian

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The skies above northern Scotland were illuminated by a sea of red, green and purple lights during the latest Northern Lights display.

People from across the Highlands and Islands and Grampian gazed upon the Aurora Borealis as it danced across the skies overhead.

Shetland and Orkney residents were given a front-row seat as the wave of lights brought the sky to life from 8pm.

Stargazers across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire were also treated to a stunning display.

Passengers and staff onboard MV Hjaltland, operated by NorthLink Ferries, caught the display on their sailing from Aberdeen to Shetland.

Meanwhile, in Skelbo near Dornoch, Martin Treacher played the pipes as he took in the views of the Northern Lights.

Here’s some of our favourite Northern Lights images from last night.

Spectacular display of Mirrie Dancers from the MV Hjaltland this evening en route to #Aberdeen from #Shetland – taken by Kasia Thorp, Purser#NorthernLights #AuroraBorealis #ScotlandIsCalling pic.twitter.com/6fGGVk954I — NorthLink Ferries (@NLFerries) March 23, 2023

Golspie tonight – thanks to Gemma Skinner Posted by Golspie Village on Thursday, 23 March 2023

The Highlands were treated to an amazing Aurora last night, it’s hard to explain how magical it is to watch it flash across the sky. credit to Michelle Robson for this photo over John O’Groats Posted by Puffin Croft on Friday, 24 March 2023

What an amazing light show at Cantick Head Lighthouse #northernlights #AuroraBorealis pic.twitter.com/XxgI9INZgg — Alan Mackinnon (@cantickhead) March 24, 2023