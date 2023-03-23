Get your cameras ready! Northern Lights to light up skies above Highlands and Islands tonight

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Northern Lights are expected to once again dance across the skies in the north tonight.

Stargazers could be able to get a glimpse of the colourful display when darkness falls upon the most northern parts of the Highlands and islands.

It is expected those living in Shetland and Orkney will be the lucky ones to see the Aurora Borealis at its best as the green and purple strips cut through the sky.

However, those in the north on the mainland, including in the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray, could also catch a glimpse.

The Met Office predicts the wave of lights will be most intense at around 8pm, with lighter sightings likely to be visible throughout the night until about 1am on Friday.

Forecasters have warned clouds and rain in some parts of the country could potentially obstruct people’s view.

A moderate geomagnetic storm currently in progress means there is a chance of aurora sightings across central and northern parts of the UK tonight Forecast cloud cover and rain however may limit viewing opportunities pic.twitter.com/Q9Ibiw6eC2 — Met Office (@metoffice) March 23, 2023

Tips for seeing the aurora

You need a clear night with no cloud cover

Find a dark location with no light pollution

Look toward the northern horizon

Be cautious that geomagnetic activity can cause disturbances to satellite navigation (GNSS/GPS etc)

