Visitor to Orkney spared night on tiny island by rescuers after being cut-off by tide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Visitor to Orkney spared night on tiny island by rescuers after being cut-off by tide

If they had not been rescued, the casualty would have had to wait around seven hours on a cold night with no food.

By Lottie Hood
Stromness RNLI were called to attend at around 8pm on Saturday. Image: RNLI
Stromness RNLI were called to attend at around 8pm on Saturday. Image: RNLI

An Orkney RNLI team has urged people to “keep sharp eye” on tide times as a rescued casualty could have faced a long, cold night stranded on a tidal island.

Stromness RNLI was called to a tiny island of the Brough of Birsay in the north-west of Orkney on Saturday after a visitor had been cut off by the tide.

Costal lifeboat Violet Dorothy and Kathleen was launched at around 8pm. It was understood the casualty was uninjured and in no immediate danger.

However, due to the “significant sea running” and darkness, the lifeboat coxswain said it was unsafe to launch the larger Y-boat.

The rescue helicopter was launched to transfer the casualty. Image: Paul Reid/ DC Thomson.

The coastguard helicopter was then scrambled from Inverness.

While they safely transferred the casualty across the tidal causeway at around 11pm, the lifeboat stood by in case the team were needed.

If they had not been rescued, the casualty would have had to wait around seven hours on a cold night with no food.

In a warning, the RLNI stated: “So the temptation to swim or wade across might have been persuasive.

“The water is very cold, however, and the tide runs strongly across the causeway so that would not have been a good idea.”

Following the incident, RNLI said it served as a “timely reminder” to those visiting places affected by tides to check timetables and keep a “sharp eye” on the time.

They also encouraged people to get local advice on weather conditions on the day.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Coastguard helicopter Rescue 199 from Prestwick airlifted Oban RT to the scene. Image: Oban Mountain Rescue Team.
Winter weather warning from mountain rescue teams after weekend of incidents in the hills
A photo of Inverness Leisure centre (external) with pound signs next to it
North parents' anger at charges for School's Out holiday Easter activities programme
To go with story by Garrett Stell. The SCMA is recruiting new childminders in targeted rural and urban areas. Picture shows; Childminders. N/A. Supplied by SCMA Date; Unknown
Childminding association revives recruitment drive to fill Highlands gap
Scotgold Resources' gold mine at Cononish in Argyll. Image: Scotgold Resources
Has the bubble burst for Scotland's only commercial gold miner?
Highlands Rewilding will add Tayvallich estate to its project.
Rewilding company model 'risk' to communities and staff
ABBA Inverness
Abba yourself a merry little Christmas! Bjorn Again announces festive Inverness show
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man faces jail after knocking shopper unconscious and breaking his face
Skye residents fear potholes will cost lives. Image Shutterstock
'Genuine fear' of tragedy as the state of potholes on Skye roads causes drivers…
Bosta Beach at Great Bernera . Image: Shutterstock
MSP calls for more 'muscle' to help island community buyout bid
John Swinney to use last act as deputy first minister to give millions to…

Most Read

1
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
2
Diane Carmichael is taking part in this year's Courage on the Catwalk at the Beach Ballroom. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Portlethen mum taking ‘positive mindset’ to the Courage on the Catwalk stage
3
Plans to replace draughty Old Aberdeen windows have become something of a pane for their owner
Appeal to replace historic windows at draughty £600,000 Old Aberdeen home refused and new…
4
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Chris Sumner
Thief stole £25,000 worth of vehicles in three nights – blaming Covid lockdown
5
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Missing Highland survivalist Finn Creaney became a father for the second time two months after his disappearance, his heartbroken wife has revealed. Picture shows; Lucy, Luna and Finn Creaney. Highlands. Supplied by Creaney family Date; Unknown
Wife of Finn Creaney reveals the missing Highland survivalist became a father for the…
6
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man faces jail after knocking shopper unconscious and breaking his face
7
Hayden Coulson signs for the Dons. MUST CREDIT Aberdeen FC.
Dons player Hayden Coulson in search for family’s dog after A92 crash near Muchalls
8
Rena Grant, from Maud, is one of the 24 models taking part in this year's Courage on the Catwalk. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Courage on the Catwalk model says life is about making memories after cancer diagnosis
9
Either Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan or Kate Forbes will be crowned the next leader of the SNP. Image: DC Thomson.
Scotland’s new first minister will be chosen today – here’s what happens next
10
Susan Shand is growing frustrated with the waiting game surrounding her move into new home with her teenager daughter. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Keith mum with MS frustrated by delays in moving into accessible home

More from Press and Journal

The one-car crash took place on the A98 Fraserburgh to New Pitsligo road. Image: Jasperimage.
Boy, 3, airlifted to hospital with 'life-threatening injuries' following one-car crash on A98 near…
Jess Thorup. Image: Shutterstock
Jess Thorup is NOT a target for Aberdeen manager's job
A convoy system will be in place on the A90 at Hatton. Image: Google Maps.
Daytime convoy in place for A90 roadworks near Hatton from tomorrow
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Morgyn Neill promises players are 'hurting' at their current plight
Scotland's Angus Gunn applauds fans at full time after beating Cyprus. Image: SNS
Scotland fan view: Angus Gunn is the perfect answer to Steve Clarke's goalkeeping dilemma
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez applauds the fans at full-time at Hampden. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez reveals frustration of final season at Pittodrie as he…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Graham bared all for our photographer. Picture shows; Gerard Graham.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Gerard Graham leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Date; Unknown; d6fb0e3c-e7d2-4ee9-b883-c4d86002fb9a
Serial thief back behind bars after taking Uber Eats car on 52-mile joyride to…
The Well-Safe Defender in North Sea. Image: Well-Safe
‘Rebuilding confidence’: UK Gov expected to make windfall tax and CCS announcement in Aberdeen
Construction at the factory begins in April.
Vaderstad increases capacity with factory expansion
Bonnie and Carolyn Logan, Logan Ross and Dexter Logan with the champion and reserve winners. Image: MacGregor Photography
Sale leader at Clyde and Central calf show sells to Fort William

Editor's Picks

Most Commented