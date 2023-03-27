Visitor to Orkney spared night on tiny island by rescuers after being cut-off by tide

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Orkney RNLI team has urged people to “keep sharp eye” on tide times as a rescued casualty could have faced a long, cold night stranded on a tidal island.

Stromness RNLI was called to a tiny island of the Brough of Birsay in the north-west of Orkney on Saturday after a visitor had been cut off by the tide.

Costal lifeboat Violet Dorothy and Kathleen was launched at around 8pm. It was understood the casualty was uninjured and in no immediate danger.

However, due to the “significant sea running” and darkness, the lifeboat coxswain said it was unsafe to launch the larger Y-boat.

The coastguard helicopter was then scrambled from Inverness.

While they safely transferred the casualty across the tidal causeway at around 11pm, the lifeboat stood by in case the team were needed.

If they had not been rescued, the casualty would have had to wait around seven hours on a cold night with no food.

In a warning, the RLNI stated: “So the temptation to swim or wade across might have been persuasive.

“The water is very cold, however, and the tide runs strongly across the causeway so that would not have been a good idea.”

Following the incident, RNLI said it served as a “timely reminder” to those visiting places affected by tides to check timetables and keep a “sharp eye” on the time.

They also encouraged people to get local advice on weather conditions on the day.