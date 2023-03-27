Daytime convoy in place for A90 roadworks near Hatton from tomorrow

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers have been told to expect delays when travelling through Hatton this week.

A daytime convoy system will be in place on a section of the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road while essential patching works are carried out.

Amey teams will make the improvements to a 1,500ft area between Station Road and Uppermill.

The roadworks will begin at 8am tomorrow and are scheduled to be completed by Saturday.

Drivers will have to follow a convoy system through the village between 8am and 5pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Work will then resume overnight with a convoy in place between 7.30pm and 6.30am on Thursday and Friday.

All traffic management measures are scheduled to be removed by 6.30am on Saturday, April 1, if weather allows.

The patching works are being carried out on behalf of Transport Scotland to improve driving conditions for the 8,100 motorists who use the road each day.

Real-time journey information can be found on the Traffic Scotland website.