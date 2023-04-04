New chapter for Nairn Bookshop owner as she puts business up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New chapter for Nairn Bookshop owner as she puts business up for sale

Mavis Macdonald plans to make the most of her free time with dancing, gardening and travelling through Europe.

By Ross Hempseed
Mavis Macdonald when the shop relocated in 2015 to its current premises. Image: DC Thomson.
Mavis Macdonald when the shop relocated in 2015 to its current premises. Image: DC Thomson.

The owner of a independent bookshop is selling her business as it’s time to “pass on the baton” to someone else with a passion for books.

Nairn Bookshop has been trading for nearly 14 years under the stewardship of Mavis Macdonald.

She bought the shop in 2009 on the “spur of the moment” while she owned her own accountancy practice in Elgin.

She said: “The previous owners were clients of mine and the shop was up for sale and I didn’t think too much about it because the previous owners owned the property and so I was like no I don’t want that.

“I got a phone call from the owner saying they had managed to sell the property but the business was still there. It was a spur of the moment, I put down the phone, thought for two minutes, picked the phone up and said I’m really interested.”

The bookshop contains more than 3,500 books. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Being an accountant, Mrs Macdonald knew how to balance the books but was plunged into navigating the world of customer service as an independent retailer.

She described her first few months as a “steep learning curve” and says anyone looking to take on the bookshop should be “passionate, patient and pleasant”.

The shop has three part-time staff and more than 3,500 books in stock.

‘It’s a 24-hour job and you are never away from it’

Mrs Macdonald was not an avid book reader at first but has since grown into one and says any new owner needs to be a book lover.

In 2015, the shop became a prominent feature on the bustling High Street, located on the corner next to Gordon Street.

There have been challenges along the way for Nairn Bookshop with Mrs Macdonald explaining the pandemic was “different” rather than difficult.

The shop’s website had already gone live and allowed them to operate a click-and-collect service from the front door.

The shop is located within Nairn town centre. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Mrs Macdonald would often be the only one in the shop altering the window displays each week to change them up for people walking by.

After 14 years at the helm, she feels it’s “time for me to pass on the baton”.

She said: “Ask anyone who runs their own business, it’s a 24-hour job and you are never away from it, even though you aren’t in the shop, it’s still in your head.

“It can be heavy work at times, moving boxes of books, and you start to think ‘how long can I actually do this for?’

New chapter for bookshop owner

“You start to think about it and then you think more and more and your like I’ve had enough, I want more freedom and to clear my brain so I am not thinking about this all the time. It’s a 100% commitment.”

She now has the freedom to follow her passions including Scottish country dancing, which she will be able to attend in the evenings once her schedule opens up.

Gardening and attending summer socials are also priorities for Mrs Macdonald once she retires.

Aileen Grant one of three part time staff working at the bookshop. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

She also dreams of leaving Elgin behind and travelling via euro-rail to Italy to enjoy the sunshine and food.

“More time means getting out and about and catching up with people you haven’t seen for ages, and every year in the Christmas card you say this will be the year we’ll meet up and it never happens. Well, it’ll be nice to make it happen.”

Leaving behind the bookshop will be bittersweet for Mrs Macdonald who says because she always enjoyed it, it will be hard to give it up.

The shop has been placed on the market with a price tag of £47,000.

