Home News Highlands & Islands

Green MSP Ross Greer warns he could take Flamingo Land to court over its Loch Lomond holiday park plans

A lawyer representing the MSP has launched an official objection and says the plans broke regulations.

By Cameron Roy
Scottish Green MSP Ross Greer has been at the forefront of a campaign to stop the plans.
Scottish Green MSP Ross Greer has been at the forefront of a campaign to stop the plans. Image: Allan Milligan

Green MSP Ross Greer has warned he could take Flamingo Land to court if its plans for a holiday park at Loch Lomond go ahead.

He said he would seek a judicial review in the Court of Session if the proposals for the mega-resort at Balloch were granted planning permission by the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park Authority.

A lawyer representing the MSP has launched an official objection and says Flamingo Land’s plans broke planning regulations.

Flamingo Land is looking to build a £40 million development near Balloch, including a hotel, self catering lodges, monorail and a water park.

Petition against plans breaks Scottish record

The current plans are the second attempt by the Yorkshire-based firm to build on the land at Loch Lomond, having previously withdrawn their first application in 2019.

But the Scottish Greens have been leading a campaign to stop the development.

The plans are near the village of Balloch in West Dunbartonshire at the foot of Loch Lomond. Image: Andrew Cawley

Last week, a petition against the controversial development garnered more than 70,000 signatures – a new record for Scotland.

Now the Greens say the company has been forced to make a series of revisions to their plans after Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park Authorities queried 16 “areas of concern” on mainly environmental grounds.

However, planning law expert Ian Cowan says the changes were in breach of planning processes, which mandate that developers start their application again when major revisions are made.

Mr Cowan has launched an official objection on behalf of Mr Greer highlighting the “legal flaws” in Flamingo Land’s proposals.

World-class tourism destination will bring ‘important economic stimulus’

However, the developers believe the plans for will bring important economic benefits.

Jim Paterson, development director for Lomond Banks, said: “Our ambition has always been to create a world-class tourism destination that can act as an example of best practice in terms of environmental sustainability.

“We are working with some of the most reputable experts in the business to ensure that our proposals meet and, where possible, exceed the requirements of both the National Park’s development plan policies and NPF4.

Visitors have fun on the Lost River Ride at Flamingo Land Zoo in Malton in North Yorkshire. Image: Anna Gowthorpe/ PA

“Clearly, if Mr Greer wishes to challenge any future decision by the National Park Authority to grant our application, that is a matter for him.

“We remain steadfast in our belief that our plans for Lomond Banks will enhance its status as the gateway to Loch Lomond as well as providing an important economic stimulus to the local area.”

Ross Greer: ‘This project is dead in the water’

Mr Greer, 28, said: “It is becoming abundantly clear this project is dead in the water”.

“Three in four local residents oppose it and they’ve been forced to amend their plans because they were so badly botched in the first place.

“If Flamingo Land cannot respect the planning process, far less actually get it right, and if they can’t recognise the strength of local and national outrage against what they are proposing, then how can they possibly be trusted as future custodians of an area of such national significance?

“Those behind these environmental wrecking proposals can employ all the PR spin and personal attacks against me they want, but all it does is confirm that they have nothing of substance left to say in defence of their destructive plans.

“Their paperwork has been flawed, they have become a national scandal, the people of Balloch want to see the back of them and the self-imposed reputational damage on the Flamingo Land brand is significant.

“They should do the right thing, admit defeat, apologise for the upset and anxiety they have brought to the community and just walk away. That is the least they should do.

“There are simply no grounds on which to grant consent to such a destructive and unwelcome development. Loch Lomond is a national treasure and I’m prepared to use every tool at my disposal to protect it.”

Learn more about the plans on the Lomond Banks website.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented