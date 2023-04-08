A9 closed at Dalwhinnie for over an hour due to crash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A9 was closed due to a crash near Dalwhinnie.

The incident occurred 5.30pm today on the A9 Perth to Inverness road.

It is not clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

The road was reopened at 7pm.

Police were contacted for more information.

During the incident, Traffic Scotland asked motorists to approach with care.

Diversions were put in place while the road was closed.

Northbound drivers were asked to turn left at A889 junction at Dalwhinnie onto the A889 and follow the road to Drumgask Farm. Then turn right onto the A86 and continue on the road until the A9 junction at Kingussie.

Southbound drivers were asked to turn right onto the A86 and follow the road until Drumgask Farm then turn left and join the A9 at Dalwhinnie.

Both diversions took drivers 19.6 miles.

