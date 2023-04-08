Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley says still ‘all to play for’ after 1-1 draw with Hamilton Accies

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley believes it’s still “all to play for” at the bottom of the Championship table following their 1-1 draw with Hamilton Accies.

The Aberdeen side took the lead at New Douglas Park through Luis Longstaff on 57 minutes, before Connor Smith equalised for Accies four minutes later from a penalty.

It was a scrappy game where both sides knew three points would’ve boosted their bid to escape relegation, but the table has not changed as Cove remain two points adrift at the bottom.

However, Hartley believes there is still reason for Cove to believe they can beat the drop as he said the result with Hamilton has left him the happiest he’s been in weeks.

It’s Cove’s first Championship point since February 18 – which was a draw with Arbroath – having been beaten six matches in a row prior to the Accies clash.

Hartley said: “It stops the rot. I thought it was a game that was end-to-end, and you could tell it was two teams that were tense.

“I thought the players were magnificent in terms of their attitude as we looked very organised.

“I still believe it’s all to play for and believe we still have the fight and we showed that today.

“We have questioned the players’ fighting ability over the last six or seven weeks, but we had some really good play.

“We need to take it to the wire and make sure if we can’t finish eighth, then finish ninth and give ourselves a chance.

“I’m really pleased with that and that’s the best I’ve felt in terms of a Saturday for 10 weeks and it gives me a bit more confidence going forward.”

Cove trio leave Hamilton with injuries

Hartley has been left with injury issues ahead of next week’s Caley Thistle clash at Balmoral Stadium, after goalkeeper Scott Fox, Blair Yule and Miko Virtanen all left the pitch prematurely against Hamilton.

Fox came off after a knock to the face following a clash with Accies forward Benny Ashley-Seal, Yule went off with a knee problem, while Virtanen seemed to have a serious arm injury.

The Cove boss said: “Scott took a whack to the nose and that didn’t look too good. Virtanen looks a bad one and he’ll have to go to the hospital.

“Yule, who has been out for ten weeks, looks like he’s opened his knee up.

“I’m going to have to patch up a team and get some players fit for next week and see where we’re at.”