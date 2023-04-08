Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley says still ‘all to play for’ after 1-1 draw with Hamilton Accies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley says still ‘all to play for’ after 1-1 draw with Hamilton Accies

The draw at New Douglas Park has left the Cove boss the happiest he has been in recent weeks.

By Sophie Goodwin
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley believes it’s still “all to play for” at the bottom of the Championship table following their 1-1 draw with Hamilton Accies.

The Aberdeen side took the lead at New Douglas Park through Luis Longstaff on 57 minutes, before Connor Smith equalised for Accies four minutes later from a penalty.

It was a scrappy game where both sides knew three points would’ve boosted their bid to escape relegation, but the table has not changed as Cove remain two points adrift at the bottom.

However, Hartley believes there is still reason for Cove to believe they can beat the drop as he said the result with Hamilton has left him the happiest he’s been in weeks.

It’s Cove’s first Championship point since February 18 – which was a draw with Arbroath – having been beaten six matches in a row prior to the Accies clash.

Hartley said: “It stops the rot. I thought it was a game that was end-to-end, and you could tell it was two teams that were tense.

“I thought the players were magnificent in terms of their attitude as we looked very organised.

Luis Longstaff is congratulated by his Cove team-mates after scoring the opener against Hamilton Accies. Image: SportPix.

“I still believe it’s all to play for and believe we still have the fight and we showed that today.

“We have questioned the players’ fighting ability over the last six or seven weeks, but we had some really good play.

“We need to take it to the wire and make sure if we can’t finish eighth, then finish ninth and give ourselves a chance.

“I’m really pleased with that and that’s the best I’ve felt in terms of a Saturday for 10 weeks and it gives me a bit more confidence going forward.”

Cove trio leave Hamilton with injuries

Hartley has been left with injury issues ahead of next week’s Caley Thistle clash at Balmoral Stadium, after goalkeeper Scott Fox, Blair Yule and Miko Virtanen all left the pitch prematurely against Hamilton.

Fox came off after a knock to the face following a clash with Accies forward Benny Ashley-Seal, Yule went off with a knee problem, while Virtanen seemed to have a serious arm injury.

The Cove boss said: “Scott took a whack to the nose and that didn’t look too good. Virtanen looks a bad one and he’ll have to go to the hospital.

“Yule, who has been out for ten weeks, looks like he’s opened his knee up.

“I’m going to have to patch up a team and get some players fit for next week and see where we’re at.”

