Stornoway to Ullapool CalMac ferries to resume following two days of disruption for island communities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Stornoway to Ullapool CalMac ferries to resume following two days of disruption for island communities

The service will resume this evening following work on MV Loch Seaforth's engine control system.

By Chris Cromar
The MV Loch Seaforth at her berth in Ullapool on Tuesday. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The MV Loch Seaforth at her berth in Ullapool on Tuesday. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Sailings between Stornoway and Ullapool will resume this evening following two days of disruption for ferry passengers.

Due to ongoing engine problems with CalMac’s MV Loch Seaforth, the 7am and 10.30am sailings were cancelled this morning, with the 2pm journey also off.

Engineers have been onboard working to fix the problem and sea trials have now been completed.

This means the 5.30pm sailing for Ullapool is able to run as normal.

The CalMac ferry MV Loch Seaforth lies at her berth in Ullapool due to engine troubles. In the distance is Loch Broom on her way to the Western Isles. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Robbie Drummond, chief executive of CalMac, said: “Following a set of sea trials early this afternoon, MV Loch Seaforth will return to normal service, starting with the timetabled 5.30pm from Ullapool this evening.

“The amended timetables for Lochboisdale and Tarbert will still operate tomorrow to help manage traffic from previous cancellations.

“A fault with the sensor feeds and control cards within the vessel propulsion control and monitoring system were identified through detailed diagnostics by the vessel engineers working round the clock, supported by specialist contractors.

“These components were replaced and tested through sea trials, where all modes of operation were successfully proven on completion of repairs, confirming the problem has been resolved.”

CalMac encouraged passengers to use the Uig to Tarbert route due to the cancellations, with additional sailings being put in place to help with the backlog.

An amended timetable – prioritising freight including food, medical supplies, animal feed and time-sensitive loads – was in operation between Uig, Tarbert and Lochmaddy. Any remaining space was being offered to general traffic.

Yesterday, commuters are faced a day of disruption due to the same issues, which resulted in all services being cancelled.

CalMac troubles

Built in 2014, MV Loch Seaforth has faced breakdowns in the past.

The breakdown comes after residents in the western Highlands and Argyll expressed outrage after the Corran Ferry was pulled from service due to a breakdown.

Elsewhere on CalMac routes today, there is no connecting service between Castlebay on Barra to Coll and Tiree.

The Corran Ferry is currently out of action. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Due to delays to the annual overhaul programme and knock-on effects of vessel deployment, the Oban to Colonsay service is also off, as is the Oban to Lochboisdale route.

The 9am from Oban to Lismore, as well as the return at 10am were cancelled due to the stormy weather conditions, however, will resume at 2pm.

Another service affected by the adverse weather conditions is the ferry between Fionnphort on Mull to Iona, which resulted in its morning services being cancelled.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Angus MacPhail of Skipinnish has recorded a song in protest at the Scottish Government's plans for marine protection areas around Scotland. Image: Skipinnish.
Celtic rockers Skipinnish release teaser for protest song against 'clearances' in lead up to…
Isle of Coll. Image Supplied.
'Journey into the Cosmos': Isle of Coll to host disco for 250 ravers with…
Fraserburgh coastguard
Fisherman airlifted from Peterhead fishing boat with partially severed finger
Tobermory
Mull postal worker delivers letter to a graveside for family to see
Island life will be changed forever. Image: Press Association
Mull fisherman says 'island life will be changed forever' if highly protective marine areas…
The MacDonald Arms in Tobermory is for sale. Image: Drysdale & Company.
What’s the story? New owner sought to revitalise Tobermory hotel
highland roofer artistic design
Roofer wows with eye-catching artworks across the Highlands
Corran Ferry services were pulled ahead of the Easter weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Council launches foot passenger services after it emerges Corran Ferry repairs will take up…
A85 crash
A85 closed at Dunbeg for more than three hours following crash
Zekun Zhang has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Appeal to help trace 26-year-old man reported missing on Ben Nevis

Most Read

1
Alan and Kathy Watt of Belvidere Gallery, Rosemount Place, Aberdeen which will close at the end of the month. Image: Darrell Benns
Sadness as Aberdeen gallery to close after more than 30 years
2
The North of Scotland Texel club flock competition winner, Graham Morrison, Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-18
Farmer who assaulted partner after drunken day at Keith Show spared punishment
3
Raymond Esslemont. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
‘All but bed-bound’ tax dodger too ill for jail – so gets 300 hours…
4
Hall Russell 1963 Lunchtime Rush (C)AJL Neg.No. Box 216 - Scanned from print. Used EE February 1994. Workers lunchtime rush at the Hall Russell shipyard, Footdee, Aberdeen, in 1963.
Forgotten Fittie: Photos show long-gone buildings and businesses of fishing village
5
Maggie Chapman MSP, left and Chapelton resident Alastair Struthers, right, are asking for rules on where solar panels can be placed in the new town to be relaxed. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Solar panels restricted in Chapelton because of how they look
6
Patrik Myslovic after signing for Aberdeen at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Patrik Myslovic will be given chance at Aberdeen, Barry Robson confirms – as he…
7
Lisa Mitchell gave birth to Oliver Blake at the end of March. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
‘I’m not ill, I’m pregnant’: Meet the Aberdeen woman who was still pole dancing…
8
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock with teammate Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS
Sean Wallace: Duk and Miovski have got us all thinking ‘what if?’ Aberdeen defence…
9
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
10
Property investor Steven Clark and his new development in Aberdeen. Image: Steven Clark.
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
2

More from Press and Journal

Hopeman Beach East. Image: Jason Hedges.
Wilful fire raising in Moray caused 'significant risk' to members of public
Kings Close in Huntly Street has been sold for £5.25m. Image: FRPR
Aberdeen city centre building sold in £5.25m deal
File photo dated 08-04-2022 of Ahoy Senor, who can bounce back from his fall in the Cheltenham Gold Cup to win at the Grand National meeting for the third successive year in the Alder Hey Aintree Bowl Chase. Issue date: Thursday March 9, 2023. Issue date: Tuesday April 11, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story RACING Tips Thursday. Photo credit should read Tim Goode/PA Wire.
North-east owned racehorse Ahoy Senor primed for Aintree
These days, children and young people use the internet on a very regular basis (Image: Ground Picture/Shutterstock)
Euan Graham: The internet can be a difficult place for children to navigate
Jon Rahm holds up the trophy after winning the Masters on Sunday. Image: PA
Stephen Gallacher: Masters champion Jon Rahm showed he is an unbeatable force when he…
Caley Thistle's Sean Welsh breaks free from Arbroath's David Gold. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Caley Thistle captain Sean Welsh thrilled to see Nathan Shaw hit top gear in…
James Murphy has been left impacted by his three-week trip to Antarctica where he also raised money for the Anna Ritchie School. Image: James Murphy.
'We have done this': Aberdeenshire grandpa returns from Antarctica with urgent climate crisis appeal
CR0042109, Callum Law, Brechin. Breedon Highland League game - Brechin City v Fraserburgh at Glebe Park, Brechin. Picture of Fraser MacLeod (no15) celebrating with team mates after scoring to make it 2-0. Wednesday, April 12th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Clinical Brechin delight Andy Kirk as they keep title challenge on track with win…
Kai Daniels has been disqualified from driving until he is formally sentenced. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Teen disqualified after causing accident by driving at high speed with no lights
ETZ Ltd chairman Sir Ian Wood is one of those pressing for the energy transition zone in St Fittick's Park, Torry, Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
ETZ offers £2m grants to make north-east ‘net zero capital of the world’

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]