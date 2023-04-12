Stornoway to Ullapool CalMac ferries to resume following two days of disruption for island communities

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sailings between Stornoway and Ullapool will resume this evening following two days of disruption for ferry passengers.

Due to ongoing engine problems with CalMac’s MV Loch Seaforth, the 7am and 10.30am sailings were cancelled this morning, with the 2pm journey also off.

Engineers have been onboard working to fix the problem and sea trials have now been completed.

This means the 5.30pm sailing for Ullapool is able to run as normal.

Robbie Drummond, chief executive of CalMac, said: “Following a set of sea trials early this afternoon, MV Loch Seaforth will return to normal service, starting with the timetabled 5.30pm from Ullapool this evening.

“The amended timetables for Lochboisdale and Tarbert will still operate tomorrow to help manage traffic from previous cancellations.

“A fault with the sensor feeds and control cards within the vessel propulsion control and monitoring system were identified through detailed diagnostics by the vessel engineers working round the clock, supported by specialist contractors.

“These components were replaced and tested through sea trials, where all modes of operation were successfully proven on completion of repairs, confirming the problem has been resolved.”

🔶AMBER #Ullapool #Stornoway 12Apr Contractors are onboard the vessel working on resolving the issue and an update for the 17:30 sailing from Ullapool will be provided at 14:00. — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) April 12, 2023

CalMac encouraged passengers to use the Uig to Tarbert route due to the cancellations, with additional sailings being put in place to help with the backlog.

An amended timetable – prioritising freight including food, medical supplies, animal feed and time-sensitive loads – was in operation between Uig, Tarbert and Lochmaddy. Any remaining space was being offered to general traffic.

Yesterday, commuters are faced a day of disruption due to the same issues, which resulted in all services being cancelled.

CalMac troubles

Built in 2014, MV Loch Seaforth has faced breakdowns in the past.

The breakdown comes after residents in the western Highlands and Argyll expressed outrage after the Corran Ferry was pulled from service due to a breakdown.

Elsewhere on CalMac routes today, there is no connecting service between Castlebay on Barra to Coll and Tiree.

Due to delays to the annual overhaul programme and knock-on effects of vessel deployment, the Oban to Colonsay service is also off, as is the Oban to Lochboisdale route.

The 9am from Oban to Lismore, as well as the return at 10am were cancelled due to the stormy weather conditions, however, will resume at 2pm.

Another service affected by the adverse weather conditions is the ferry between Fionnphort on Mull to Iona, which resulted in its morning services being cancelled.