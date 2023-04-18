Police close Tain streets after incident

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have closed an area in Tain following a one-vehicle crash.

Both Academy Street and Shore Street in Tain are closed to pedestrians and traffic.

Officers said they were making the area “safe”. The route was closed at 8.40am.

Drivers have been asked to find an alternative route.

Following a one vehicle crash, Academy Street and Shore Road in Tain are closed whilst the area is made safe. Please use an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/nV3tJ3lp18 — Police Scotland Highland & Islands (@PSOSHighland) April 18, 2023

A police spokesman said: “Following a one vehicle crash, Academy Street and Shore Road in Tain are closed whilst the area is made safe.

“Please use an alternative route.”