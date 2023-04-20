Northern Lights expected to appear across the Highland skies tonight

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Northern Lights are expected to once again light up the skies in the north tonight.

Stargazers could get a glimpse of the colourful display when darkness falls upon the most northern parts of the Highlands, Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles.

The Met Office expect the lights to be the strongest across the Northern Isles from 11pm until 12.30am, while other areas could see the lights due to clear skies.

Its been several weeks since the Northern Lights have reappeared and with days getting longer the window to see them at night is reducing.

A Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) is expected to arrive today, giving increased geomagnetic activity and potential Aurora sightings 🤩 The best chance of seeing the lights will be across Scotland where skies are clear and the Aurora is strongest pic.twitter.com/F1y8XM9jC5 — Met Office (@metoffice) April 20, 2023

Tips for seeing the Aurora

You need a clear night with no cloud cover

Find a dark location with no light pollution

Look toward the northern horizon

Be cautious that geomagnetic activity can cause disturbances to satellite navigation (GNSS/GPS etc)

