Parking ticket fines in Oban will likely increase to £100

Argyll and Bute Council will consider the issue when it meets on Thursday.

By Rita Campbell
Andy Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban, in Lochavullin car park, Oban.
Andy Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban, in Lochavullin car park, Oban.

Parking ticket fines in Argyll and Bute are likely to increase to £100 soon.

At present, failing to display a ticket or parking illegally in the area results in a £60 fine.

This is reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days. The current fee has been in place for 22 years.

The council is responsible for the management of on and off street parking throughout Argyll and Bute, including George Street, Oban. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

But new rules are expected to be implemented when Argyll and Bute Council meets on Thursday.

Councillors are being advised by officers to up the fine to £100, in line with Scottish Government guidelines.

If agreed, it would be reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.

The fee will increase to £150 if the motorist does not pay after 15 days and the council has to serve a charge certificate.

Consultation showed majority in favour of increased fees

Papers before councillors advise that Transport Scotland carried out a consultation on parking charges.

Results published last year showed that the majority of responders, including local councils, thought fines should be increased.

Scottish Ministers have agreed to increase fees to £80, reduced to £40 if paid within 14 days. Or £100, reduced to £50, dependent on what each council considers appropriate.

Agreeing to the higher fee of £100, to be adopted with immediate effect, is the recommendation before councillors.

Ganavan car park in Oban is also operated by the council.

In Oban, there are no longer any free car parks. Longsdale and Lochavullin went from free to pay and display in recent years. At the same time Ganavan beach car park went to from seasonal to paid for all year round.

The town brings in the most revenue from parking fees in the whole of Argyll and Bute.

However recently community councillors said the parking situation was “appalling” because wardens were being sent miles out of town to cover other areas.

Head of roads, Jim Smith, prepared the report. He writes: “It is officers’ view that PCNs (parking charge notices) and warden presence will remain the principle method to encourage responsible parking.”

The council is responsible for parking enforcement. This includes double and single yellow lines and on and off street parking.

Andy Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban, is in favour of the proposed increase.

Don’t pay for a ticket – pay the consequences

He said: “I don’t think it will put anyone off from visiting. As long as you are paying for your ticket, you will be fine.

“If you are parking your car and not putting a valid ticket on it, you have to pay the consequences.

“This is enforcement action to encourage people to put a valid parking ticket on their car.”

Enforcement of certain parking offences such as obstructive or dangerous parking remains the responsibility of Police.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from The P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page.

