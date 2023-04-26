Motorcyclist, 60, taken to hospital after Rest and Be Thankful crash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A biker has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A83 Rest and Be Thankful road.

The 60-year-old man came off his bike at about noon, near Butter Bridge, just north of the Rest and Be Thankful viewpoint.

Emergency services attended and closed the road in both directions.

He was taken to the the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. His condition is unknown..

Motorists were asked to use alternative routes while the road was cleared.

Traffic Scotland announced on social media the road was reopened at 1pm.

Diversions from the A83 Rest and Be Thankful usually take cars through the adjacent Old Military Road.

However, that road is only one way and usually causes long delays for motorists.

A83 Rest and Be Thankful troubles

The Rest and Be Thankful is one of the two main roads into Argyll, with the other being the A85 Oban to Crianlarich road.

It has been repeatedly closed in the past due to landslides.

Last month, Argyll and Bute Council once again pleaded to the Scottish Government for a “permanent solution” to the landslide-prone road.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorbike at the Rest and Be Thankful, Lochgoilhead, around 11.40am on Wednesday, April 26.

“The 60-year-old male rider of the motorbike was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.”