Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan rules out return to management

Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan has revealed he has no intention of swapping his Dens Park role for a return to management.

The former Coventry, Southampton, Middlesbrough, Celtic and Scotland boss was linked with a return to the dugout at Aberdeen in February after Jim Goodwin left Pittodrie.

Strachan spent seven years as a player with the Dons after coming through the youth ranks at Dundee.

And he returned to his first club in July 2019 as technical director.

That saw him take on a role to improve the club’s youth academy and setup behind the scenes while providing advice to managing director John Nelms and the club’s managers and coaches.

‘Fantastic’

The 66-year-old says he is in a “good spot” and has no desire to be a first-team manager again with his last club management job ending in 2010 at Middlesbrough.

Asked whether he was tempted by links to Aberdeen or another former club Leeds United, Strachan told Casinosite.nl: “No, no, no that’s in the past now.

“I do know more about the game now than when I managed Coventry or even when I left Scotland.

“I keep collecting information but I no longer have the anger or the drive that you need as a manager.

“But what I do is I use my knowledge to help younger coaches and younger players.

“I’m in a good spot at the moment, life is fantastic and I wouldn’t put that at risk by going back into management that’s for sure.”