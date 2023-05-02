Tanker crashes into a ditch on the A82 near Torlundy

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 30-year-old man has escaped injury after a tanker crashed into a ditch on the A82.

The green Volvo Artic tanker was travelling on the A82 Inverness to Fort William road when it left the carriage near Torlundy.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene, between Fort William and Spean Bridge, after the alarm was raised at around 12.50pm.

Police have confirmed the 30-year-old male driver was uninjured.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 12.50 on Tuesday, May 2, police received a report of a tanker having left the road and gone down a ditch on the A82 between Fort William and Spean Bridge near Torlundy.

“There are no reports of anyone injured and arrangements are being made to recover the tanker from the ditch.”

The road was blocked for a short time due to debris on the carriageway but later reopened.

Recovery efforts under way

A recovery operation is now under way between Fort William and Spean Bridge to remove the tanker from the ditch.

Due to the complexity of the operation and the increased traffic flow along the route, officials decided to postpone the work until after 7pm.

The A82 is currently closed in both directions. Police have warned the road is likely to remain closed for several hours.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.