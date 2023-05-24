Highland woman who feels no pain could hold key to new treatments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland woman who feels no pain could hold key to new treatments

Jo Cameron is only one of two people with the mutation, which means she doesn't feel pain or anxiety.

By Nilima Marshall, PA Science Reporter
Side by side images of a selfie of Jo Cameron wearing dark-framed glasses on the left and the Raigmore Hospital sign on the right
Jo Cameron had surgery on her hand at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness and reported no pain afterwards. Images: Jo Cameron/DC Thomson.

A Highland woman who has lived her life almost pain-free could help scientists develop new treatments.

Scientists have uncovered how a rare genetic mutation has allowed Jo Cameron to undergo surgery with little pain, and why she never feels anxious or afraid.

Experts from University College London (UCL) say this is down to in the FAAH-OUT gene working at the molecular level.

The same biological mechanisms are also believed to allow wounds to heal more rapidly.

The researchers said the findings, published in the journal Brain, open up doors for new drugs research in relation to pain management and wound healing.

‘Opens up possibilities for drug discovery’

Professor James Cox, of UCL Medicine, who is a senior author of the study, said: “By understanding precisely what is happening at a molecular level, we can start to understand the biology involved and that opens up possibilities for drug discovery that could one day have far-reaching positive impacts for patients.”

Ms Cameron, 75, who lives near Loch Ness, made headlines in 2019 when UCL scientists announced that mutations in the previously unknown FAAH-OUT gene made her feel no pain, stress or fear.

She is one of only two people in the world known to have a rare genetic mutation.

Jo Cameron and her husband Jim at their daughter’s graduation. Image: Jo Cameron/UCL Medicine.

She found out about the condition when she was 65 and sought treatment for an issue with her hip, which turned out to involve severe joint degeneration although she had experienced no pain.

She had surgery on her hand at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness months later and reported no pain afterwards, although the treatment is normally very painful.

Building on that work, the researchers have found that FAAH-OUT mutation “turns down” the expression of the FAAH gene, which is associated pain, mood and memory.

The team discovered enzyme activity levels in the FAAH gene to be significantly reduced in Ms Cameron’s case.

Findings could help research for wound healing and depression

They also analysed tissue samples to study the effects of FAAH gene mutations on other molecular pathways and found increased activity in another gene, known as WNT16, that has previously been linked to bone generation.

The researchers also found alterations in two other genes, BDNF and ACKR3, which they believe may contribute to Ms Cameron’s low anxiety, fear and painlessness, the researchers said.

Dr Andrei Okorokov, also of UCL Medicine, a senior author of the study, said: “The FAAH-OUT gene is just one small corner of a vast continent, which this study has begun to map.

“As well as the molecular basis for painlessness, these explorations have identified molecular pathways affecting wound healing and mood, all influenced by the FAAH-OUT mutation.

“As scientists it is our duty to explore and I think these findings will have important implications for areas of research such as wound healing, depression and more.”

