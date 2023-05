Aberdeen Airport: All the international destinations you can fly to and when

With summer holiday season fast approaching Aberdeen Airport will be hoping its choice of international destinations will prove a hit with north-east passengers.

The recent scrapping of summer flights to both Tenerife and Rhodes by airline Tui from Aberdeen was a massive blow to holidaymakers.

It left many readers all asking the same question. Where can we fly to from Aberdeen Airport?

We have put together a handy guide of all the popular international destinations you can travel to and when.

Aberdeen Airport international destinations

Alicante, Spain

Known for: Its beaches and restaurants

Operator: Ryanair

Frequency: Flights departing and returning on Mondays and Thursdays until October 26, 2023. Winter flights depart and arrive on Sundays and Thursdays from October 29 to May 19, 2024

Arrival airport: Alicante

Flight duration: 3hrs 20mins

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Known for: Its canals, architecture and lively nightlife

Operator: KLM

Frequency: Flights departing and returning Monday to Sunday

Arrival airport: Schipol

Flight duration: 1hr 30mins

Bergen, Norway

Known for: Fish markets, fjords and museums

Operator: Wideroe

Frequency: Flights departing and arriving Monday to Sunday all year round

Arrival airport: Bergen

Flight duration: 1hr 23mins

Copenhagen, Denmark

Known for: The Little Mermaid, Copenhagen Zoo and Tivoli Gardens

Operator: SAS

Frequency: Flights departing and arriving Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday until May 22, 2024

Arrival airport: Copenhagen

Flight duration: 1hr 38mins

Corfu, Greece

Known for: Historic sites & museums

Operator: TUI Airways

Frequency: Flights departing and returning on a Friday until October 27

Arrival airport: Corfu

Flight duration: 3hr 35mins

Dalaman, Turkey

Known for: Its traditional bazaars and sweet treats such as baklava

Operator: TUI Airways

Frequency: Flights departing on a Monday and Thursday and returning on a Monday, Tuesday or Friday until October 27

Arrival airport: Dalaman

Flight duration: 4hrs 31mins

Faro, Portugal

Known for: Its beaches, architecture and food

Operator: Ryanair

Frequency: Flights departing and returning on a Wednesday and Saturday until October 28

Arrival airport: Faro

Flight duration: 3hr 35mins

Gdansk, Poland

Known for: Its Old Town and churches

Operator: Wizz Air

Frequency: Flights departing and arriving on a Monday, Wednesday and Friday until May 2024.

Arrival airport: Gdansk

Flight duration: 2hrs 20mins

Geneva, Switzerland

Known for: Skiing, vineyards and watches

Operator: easyJet

Frequency: Flights departing and returning on a Sunday from December 2023 to May 2024

Arrival airport: Geneva

Flight duration: 2hrs 25mins

Majorca, Spain

Known for: Wineries, beaches and coastline

Operator: Tui Airways

Frequency: Flights departing and returning on a Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday until October 31

Arrival airport: Palma de Mallorca

Flight duration: 3hrs 10mins

Malaga, Spain

Known for: Beaches and golf courses

Operator: Ryanair

Frequency: Flight departing and returning on a Wednesday and Sunday until October 25

Arrival airport: Malaga

Flight duration: 3hrs 28mins

Oslo, Norway

Known for: Museums and architecture

Operator: Loganair

Frequency: Flight departing and returning every Friday until June 16. Flights departing and returning Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday until March 28, 2024

Arrival airport: Oslo

Flight duration: 1hr 38 mins

Riga, Latvia

Known for: Architecture, shopping and entertainment

Operator: Air Baltic

Frequency: Flights departing and arriving on a Tuesday and Sunday from June 3 until September 26, 2023

Arrival airport: Riga

Flight duration: 2hrs 28mins

Tenerife, Canary Islands

Known for: Beaches, restaurants and waterpark

Operator: Tui Airways

Frequency: Flight departing and returning on a Sunday until October 29. There’s also a flight dpearting and arriving on a Wednesday from October 4 until 25. Flights out and returning on a Wednesday and a Saturday from November 1 until May 22, 2024

Arrival airport: Tenerife South

Flight duration: 4hrs 47mins