Home News Highlands & Islands

‘I can’t explain how much joy it brings’: Hundreds sign petition to overturn cruise ship horn ban as port bosses ask for feedback

Port of Cromarty Firth to seek views from communities later this month

By John Ross
The cruise ship MSC Meraviglia arrives in the Cromarty Firth. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The cruise ship MSC Meraviglia arrives in the Cromarty Firth. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Hundreds of people have signed a petition to bring back the sound of cruise ship horns in the Cromarty Firth.

Last week masters were asked to make a silent farewell leaving the firth following a single complaint from a resident in Cromarty.

Since then local people have been sounding off against the move.

An online petition has also started to get the Port of Cromarty Firth (PoCF) to reverse its decision.

Record number of cruise ships due in Invergordon this year

PoCF said it is to seek community feedback on the long-standing practice.

The vessels will continue to sound their horns as they leave Invergordon which is a major cruise ship destination.

The town has started welcoming what will be a record numbers of passengers and ships during the 2023 cruise liner season.

Cromarty resident Toria Anderson started the petition on Saturday and already has 1,300 signatures.

She said the community is appalled and upset at the move and want what has become a tradition restored.

“Liners have been passing Cromarty for many years and sounding their horns as a way of communication.

“Cromarty residents and visitors love seeing the liners pass and the horns sounding.”

MSC Meraviglia cruise ship docked in Invergordon in 2018.
Cruise ships have been instructed not to sound their foghorn when leaving the firth Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

She added: “I feel quite passionate about keeping the history of the place.

“Everyone I’ve spoken to is saddened by the fact the horns are stopping. I can’t explain how much joy it brings to people when the ships sound their horns.

“Some of them play tunes, its lovely.

“We would love to hear confirmation the port will ask the liners to continue to sound their horns.”

The PoCF holds quarterly joint meetings with the nine community councils which border the firth.

The complaint and feedback about the farewell traditions will be discussed at their next meeting on June 29.

A spokesman said: “At the moment, following a complaint from a member of the public in Cromarty,  cruise ships are still being asked to refrain from sounding their horns as they leave the firth.

We will respect communities’ wishes

“We will seek the views of the communities around the firth at our next quarterly joint community councils meeting later this month.

“If people feel strongly for or against the ship’s farewell horn blasts, we urge them to share their feedback with their local community council or directly with the port before the 29th June, so that this can be taken into account.”

He added: “The ships continue to sound their horns as they leave Invergordon.

“If the communities of Cromarty and Nigg feel strongly about them sounding their horns as they leave the firth, we will respect the wishes they express and advise the cruise ship operators accordingly.”

Some people have already had their say on social media.

Invergordon resident Terry Savage, a former general manager at the port authority, said: “I do find it’s very sad when one individual ‘killjoy’ can’t stand the thought of others having the pleasure of ships horns.

“It also demonstrates that such individuals have no appreciation of the importance of sounding horns for the safety of others.”

MSC Meraviglia arrives in the Cromarty Firth.<br />Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Mr Savage said cruise ship horns indicate different vessel manoeuvres, including leaving berth, changing course, reversing, operating in low visibility or to signal danger.

He added: “I can’t help feeling some individuals complain for the sake of complaining.

“It’s not a huge nuisance and I’m sure the views the port gets back will be in favour of continuing with it, at least for the safety part of it.

“If there was an accident and a horn wasn’t sounded because the community didn’t want it, you can imagine what the outcry would be then.”

Many others expressed opposition to the ban.

Alex Brown said: “This is an absolute joke. Vessels have been sounding their horns for years.

“Probably long before the certain person even lived here.”

‘It’s part and parcel of living here’

Janet Smith added: “Some people needs to get a grip. The ships’ horns being blown when leaving is part and parcel of living here.”

Another local, Astra Bryson posted: “I live in Invergordon and love hearing the ships sound their horns.

“I tell my little grandson to listen for the horn and when we hear it we go out to wave it goodbye.

“Why would anyone complain? It’s lovely to hear.”

The cruise ship season started in April and more than 125 vessel visits are due to arrive at Invergordon by mid October.

These will bring at least 200,000 visitors to the Easter Ross port, boosting the region’s economy by an estimated £20 million this year.

