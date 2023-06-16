‘Heartbroken’ parents dispute critical report which led to Highland nursery closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Heartbroken’ parents dispute critical report which led to Highland nursery closure

Country Bumpkins near Inverness closed on Monday ahead of the damning report's publication - but one mum describes it as a "dream nursery"

By Alex Banks
The report on Country Bumpkins nursery has been met with criticism. Image: Google Maps
The report on Country Bumpkins nursery has been met with criticism. Image: Google Maps

The Care Inspectorate has been criticised by parents following the shock closure of a nursery in Ardersier.

Parents have issued formal complaints to the Care Inspectorate over its report on Country Bumpkins nursery in Ardersier, saying it “failed on so many levels”.

The Highland nursery told parents on Sunday afternoon that it wouldn’t open its doors on Monday due to a staffing crisis.

However, it then emerged the closure came ahead of a critical report from the Care Inspectorate.

Since the announcement, parents have come out with high praise for the staff and are now questioning the inspectors and their results.

‘Unfair criticism’ in Highland nursery report

One parent says bodies like the Care Inspectorate are “making it impossible for child care facilities to exist”.

She said: “I’ve put in formal complaints because I think the report is wrong, not the nursery.

“It failed to capture what the requirements of a nursery really are, completely missing the amazing things on offer.

“It looks like it was written by someone who doesn’t have children or has forgotten what it was to be one, or worse – both.”

Inspectors visited unannounced last month  and gave the key elements of care a rating of either weak or unsatisfactory.

In the report, Country Bumpkins was rated 2/6 for its care, play and learning; setting; and staff team. It received the poorest rating of 1/6 for its leadership.

The mum, who moved to Ardersier because of the nursery’s good reputation, said: “How did what they saw equate to scores of one and two?

“My concern is that last time it scored fours and fives, how can the nursery drop so much from that?

“I’d expect one to be akin to a prison. Untrained staff, children’s lives in danger – and that’s not the case.

“The government has come in with these insane procedures that make it so difficult for nurseries to run.

“It was an outdoor nursery. No parents expected mollycoddling and children having their hand held everywhere.”

Nursery positives

The inspectors found a lack of consistency regarding the administration of medicine, dirty outdoor equipment and inadequate nappy changing facilities.

They were “very concerned” about the care provided and found major issues with management including proper staff checks not completed.

However, the mum said that she “felt great” dropping her daughter off at the nursery, with a special bond between the kids and staff.

She said: “I had an incredible experience.

“You weren’t just leaving them there to go to work. You left them there and they had a way better time than they would have even if you didn’t work.

“They offered a beach school and a forest school, they did all sorts like wildlife learning and made food with a campfire.

“The report doesn’t go into any of the extras they did. It was outside of the box and that certainly shouldn’t make the nursery bad.”

The Ardersier nursery announced its shock closure on Sunday. Image: Google Maps

The mum said that the lack of childcare has become a big issue and that something needs to change in order for private nurseries to get more support from governing bodies.

“Now we’re desperately scrambling around for something that comes anywhere close to what Country Bumpkins offered.

“We won’t find it. It was the dream nursery.”

Care Inspectorate statement on Highland nursery

A spokesperson for the Care Inspectorate said the Highland nursery had several areas which required improvement.

The spokesperson said: “A recent inspection of this nursery identified some areas of care which needed to improve so that children experienced the quality of care that they, their families and carers have a right to expect.

“We offered support to the service to help them achieve and sustain the improvements we required.

“However, the Care Inspectorate was notified by the care provider on 12 June 2023 of their decision to cancel their registration with us and close their nursery with immediate effect.

“We understand this is a difficult time for families whose children attended the service.

“Every child in Scotland has the right to good quality care which meets their needs and respects their rights.”

