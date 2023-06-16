What caused the Ellon sewage treatment plant disaster?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What caused the Ellon sewage treatment plant disaster?

The environmental disaster caused vast numbers of tiny plastic filters to wash all over the north-east.

By Cameron Roy
The biofilters with a team of stakeholders at the Ellon site.
Cleanups have been continuing following the Ellon Waste Water Treatment Works disaster.

Scottish Water has finally explained in detail what caused the Ellon Waste Water Treatment Works disaster.

An extensive clean-up and recovery operation had to be mounted by the publicly-owned water company after a large number of plastic biofilters escaped into the River Ythan in November 2022.

The water rose to near-record levels and overwhelmed containment measures causing them to spill into the river.

“Vast numbers” of them were released into the River Ythan and since the disaster, little pieces have been spreading all over the north-east coastline.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) warned people at the time not to pick them up as they were used to provide a substrate for the growth of bacteria in the plant.

This map shows the full extent of the pollution, from the Ellon Waste Water Treatment Works, down the River Ythan to Newburgh Beach and the Ythan Estuary. Image: DC Thomson.

A group of councillors and environmental stakeholders recently visited the plant to discuss Scottish Water’s progress.

Scottish Water has now confirmed it has spent over £315,000 on its response, with around 60 people involved from its own team and supply chain businesses in the north-east.

A group of councillors and environmental stakeholders visited the water treatment site in Ellon. Image: Scottish Water.
A group of councillors and environmental stakeholders visited the water treatment site in Ellon.

The organisation said it has also received “crucial” help from community-led beach cleans and from individual members of the public.

In April, despite the cleanup efforts, walkers on Aberdeen Beach still noticed dozens of the oddly-shaped items.

Vast numbers of the plastic disks have been appearing in the north-east. Image: Turning the Plastic Tide.
Vast numbers of the plastic disks have been appearing in the north-east.

But waste water operations manager for Scottish Water Nina Ker admitted the recovery of all the biofilters is not “realistically possible”, but said that a “great deal” of progress had been made.

She said Scottish Water had been focusing on the Forvie National Nature Reserve and thanked the NatureScot team for their assistance.

What caused the Ellon Waste Water Treatment Works disaster?

Scottish Water has also provided a detailed account of what went wrong at the Ellon Waste Water Treatment Works for the first time.

The site in Ellon was upgraded between 2019 and 2022 so it could continue to support the town’s growing population.

Its new sewage treatment process involved using the biofilters suspended within tanks to help provide a higher level of treatment without needing to expand the footprint of the site.

A Ellon Waste Water Treatment Works tank. Image: Scottish Water.
A £10million upgrade to the Ellon Waste Water Treatment Works was completed in 2022 – boosting capacity by a third.

But a fault occurred in November causing the biofilters to spill over the top and into the site.

Containment measures initially protected the local environment and the majority of the filters were contained.

However, when the floods peaked on November 18 and 19, the safeguards were overwhelmed and the biofilters were released.

Watch the video The Press and Journal made on the disaster in January below.

Biofilters removed from Ellon sewage plant

Now in an effort to never repeat the disaster, Scottish Water has announced the biofilters have been removed from the Ellon plant.

The public water company has said it will not be reintroduced “until we are satisfied” the right measures are in place to “minimise risk of recurrence”.

It is expected to reinstall the biofilters in the years ahead.

In the meantime, Scottish Water is encouraging members of the public to report any significant numbers of biofilters so that clean-up activity can be arranged.

A detailed technical review of the Ellon site is due to be carried out in the future.

Scottish Water plans to hold a drop-in event in the area later in the year to share its findings and provide a further update on the next steps.

