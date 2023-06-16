St Kilda tourist rescued by helicopter after suffering suspected stroke

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 76-year-old visitor to the remote St Kilda archipelago was airlifted to hospital today after suffering a suspected stroke.

The alarm was raised at 11.47am and the Stornoway-based coastguard search.

The rescue helicopter flew to the Unesco double world heritage site, which is more than 40 miles from the main Outer Hebrides.

The man, who had landed on St Kilda’s principal island of Hirta from a vessel, was taken to the Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway with the helicopter arriving at 1.40pm.

St Kilda is the UK’s only double world Unesco World Heritage Site – where the last permanent inhabitants poignantly left more than 90 years ago.