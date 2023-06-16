Police officer cleared of sending indecent images to domestic abuse victim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Police officer cleared of sending indecent images to domestic abuse victim

Despite being acquitted, Sheriff Harvie told Kyle MacKinnon: "I believe very little of what you said".

By Kathryn Wylie
Police officer Kyle MacKinnon was acquitted of all charges at Elgin Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/JasperImage
Police officer Kyle MacKinnon was acquitted of all charges at Elgin Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/JasperImage

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Press and Journal

Police officer Kyle MacKinnon was acquitted of all charges at Elgin Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/JasperImage
New Kid on the block as Aberdeen Arts Centre stages its 'brilliant' brand-new musical
Police officer Kyle MacKinnon was acquitted of all charges at Elgin Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/JasperImage
Yvie Burnett suggests idea for Life Swap the TV show
Police officer Kyle MacKinnon was acquitted of all charges at Elgin Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/JasperImage
What A Week: The Blob strikes again and we don't just mean Trump
Michelle ferguson
Profile: Michelle Ferguson leaves Cash for Kids in good hands after years of dedicated…
Police officer Kyle MacKinnon was acquitted of all charges at Elgin Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/JasperImage
Walk this Way: The rocky bluff of Craig Varr in Kinloch Rannoch
Police officer Kyle MacKinnon was acquitted of all charges at Elgin Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/JasperImage
Highland tourist attraction once dubbed 'Harrods of the north' up for sale
Police officer Kyle MacKinnon was acquitted of all charges at Elgin Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/JasperImage
'We need time to get out': Residents fear for their lives if forest surrounding…
Police officer Kyle MacKinnon was acquitted of all charges at Elgin Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/JasperImage
What we learned this week: Sturgeon's arrest, Trump indicted and the last Beatles recording
Police officer Kyle MacKinnon was acquitted of all charges at Elgin Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/JasperImage
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Kingussie's MacTavish Cup-winning captain James Falconer
Police officer Kyle MacKinnon was acquitted of all charges at Elgin Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/JasperImage
Cemetery could be kept under lock and key until 'disrespectful' parking problem is solved