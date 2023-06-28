Emotional 200-mile walk for Shetland father pay tribute to seven-year-old son

A Shetland father is taking on an emotional challenge to walk 200 miles in tribute to his seven-year-old son, who died from a brain tumour.

Richard Hay, from the island of Yell, has been training furiously to prepare for the more than 200 miles he will tackle in just 10 days.

He hopes to raise awareness of his son Aksel’s condition, which devastated the family in 2021, and support two charities which helped the family.

Mr Hay will begin his journey on July 5 and broadly follow the route his son took as he received treatment for his brain stem tumour.

In 2021, Mr Hay and his wife Kathy took their son to the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick where his son first saw a doctor.

He was then flown to the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, and then rushed on to the Royal Hospital for Children & Young People in Edinburgh.

Aksel Hay arrived in Edinburgh in July 2021, where he was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma – a highly malignant, incurable form of brain cancer.

‘Hugely important and inspiring work’

He spent his seventh birthday in critical care, and – despite improvements and operations and over 60 days in the hospital – he passed away in September that year.

Mr Hay’s walk will follow the route, more than 200 miles, to raise funds for Abbie’s Army and the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity.

He said: “Both charities do hugely important and inspiring work. We’ll forever be in the debt of these amazing organisations that helped us and Aksel’s siblings during an impossible time.

Currently, the JustGiving page has raised more than £6,000 for Abbie’s Army, a specialist charity who support families like the Hays.

“Please consider making a donation if you can – and any encouragement or assistance will be warmly welcomed if you pass me walking on the long road to Edinburgh in memory of Aksel.”

In another nod to his late son, Mr Hay will wear a specially designed t-shirt created by Aksel’s classmates on Yell.

If all goes to plan, Mr Hay will complete the challenge on July 14, which would have been Aksel’s ninth birthday.

To follow Richard Hay’s journey or to donate the links can be found here.