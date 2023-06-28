Emotional 200-mile walk for Shetland father pay tribute to seven-year-old son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Emotional 200-mile walk for Shetland father pay tribute to seven-year-old son

Richard Hay is raising funds for two charities which helped his family when his son Aksel was diagnosed with incurable brain cancer.

By Ross Hempseed
Richard Hay with his son Aksel.
Richard Hay is doing the challenge in memory of his late son Aksel. Image: Richard Hay.

A Shetland father is taking on an emotional challenge to walk 200 miles in tribute to his seven-year-old son, who died from a brain tumour.

Richard Hay, from the island of Yell, has been training furiously to prepare for the more than 200 miles he will tackle in just 10 days.

He hopes to raise awareness of his son Aksel’s condition, which devastated the family in 2021, and support two charities which helped the family.

Mr Hay will begin his journey on July 5 and broadly follow the route his son took as he received treatment for his brain stem tumour.

Richard Hay smiles with his son Aksel on his son’s first day of school. Image: Richard Hay.

In 2021, Mr Hay and his wife Kathy took their son to the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick where his son first saw a doctor.

He was then flown to the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, and then rushed on to the Royal Hospital for Children & Young People in Edinburgh.

Aksel Hay arrived in Edinburgh in July 2021, where he was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma – a highly malignant, incurable form of brain cancer.

‘Hugely important and inspiring work’

He spent his seventh birthday in critical care, and – despite improvements and operations and over 60 days in the hospital – he passed away in September that year.

Mr Hay’s walk will follow the route, more than 200 miles, to raise funds for Abbie’s Army and the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity.

He said: “Both charities do hugely important and inspiring work. We’ll forever be in the debt of these amazing organisations that helped us and Aksel’s siblings during an impossible time.

Currently, the JustGiving page has raised more than £6,000 for Abbie’s Army, a specialist charity who support families like the Hays.

“Please consider making a donation if you can – and any encouragement or assistance will be warmly welcomed if you pass me walking on the long road to Edinburgh in memory of Aksel.”

In another nod to his late son, Mr Hay will wear a specially designed t-shirt created by Aksel’s classmates on Yell.

If all goes to plan, Mr Hay will complete the challenge on July 14, which would have been Aksel’s ninth birthday.

To follow Richard Hay’s journey or to donate the links can be found here.

More from Press and Journal

Martin Wiseman, Deacon of the Aberdeen Weaver Incorporation, Elaine Gowans, Head of Fashion & Textiles at Gray's, Josie Steed, senior lecturer at Gray's, and Philip Sainsbury, Deacon of the Aberdeen Tailors Incorporation.
Gray's lecturers become first females to join Burgess of Trades in Aberdeen
Portrait picture of Elizabeth Watson smiling at camera set against green background.
Neighbours pay tribute to 'hard working' woman found dead in Peterhead home
Liam Harvey in action for Aberdeen B against Arbroath. Image: Scott Baxter/DCT Media
Elgin City close in on Aberdeen striker Liam Harvey and ex-Dundee United defender Nathan…
Aberdeen target Graeme Shinnie celebrating after scoring to make it 2-against St Mirren.
Graeme Shinnie aims to lift silverware as Aberdeen captain after signing three-year contract
Stoer Hostel in the Highlands is a bright yellow building in the Sutherland Highlands on the route of the North Coast 500.
Remote Highland hostel offers a complete lifestyle change on the NC500
Lord Airlie at the Glenisla games.
Lord Airlie of Cortachy: Former Lord Chamberlain to royal family dies aged 97
The 19th century inn is one of the oldest in Skye
One of the oldest inns on Skye on the market at offers over £795,000
Midfielder Max Sheaf has joined Ross County. Image: Ross County FC
Midfielder Max Sheaf joins Ross County on two-year contract
Inveraray Pharmacy is being sold for £275,000. Image: Christie&Co.
Two local pharmacies on Islay and in Inveraray up for sale
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.
Elgin City mourns the loss of chairman Graham Tatters' wife, Paula