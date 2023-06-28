Neighbours pay tribute to ‘hard working’ woman found dead in Peterhead home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neighbours pay tribute to ‘hard working’ woman found dead in Peterhead home

Residents who knew the woman have been sharing their memories of her.

By Cameron Roy
Portrait picture of Elizabeth Watson smiling at camera set against green background.
Neighbours have been paying tribute to Elizabeth Watson. Image: Facebook

Peterhead residents have been paying tribute to a “hard working” woman who was found dead in her home.

Elizabeth Watson died on Tuesday evening following an incident on Catto Drive.

When the emergency services arrived they pronounced her dead at the scene.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Now, neighbours who knew Mrs Watson have been sharing their memories of her.

Flowers have been left on the roadside as police continue to investigate near the scene on Tuesday afternoon.

Police car parked across Catto Drive in Peterhead.
Police remain at Catto Drive in Peterhead on Tuesday. Image: Cameron Roy/DC Thomson

Simeone Summers has lived on the road for 23 years and said she only had positive things to say about Elizabeth.

The 46-year-old said: “The lady was lovely. She was a very reserved person. She was a great neighbour.

“Her and the man would do the garden together. They were a wonderful couple. You would go past on a Saturday night and they would be dancing together in the living room.”

Elizabeth Watson’s death ‘more than a tragedy’

A woman, who was too upset to be named, first met Elizabeth while working at MacRaes fish processing factory 30 years ago.

She said: “Elizabeth was such a nice person. She was a really hard worker.

“It’s a tragedy. More than a tragedy.”

Single bunch of flowers at the foot of a lamppost on Catto Drive
Flowers at the scene. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Another neighbour who had known Elizabeth for many years said: “If you spoke to her she would chat along with you.

“Everyone will be shocked at this, aye.”

Another neighbour who knew Mrs Watson was Norman Blake.

The 79-year-old retired RAF man has lived in Peterhead since 1990.

Norman Blake was shocked at the news of his neighbour’s death. Image: Cameron Roy/ DC Thomson.

He said: “I used to see her waiting on the Fraserburgh bus in the mornings and getting it back in the evenings. I also used to see her at the weekends, we seemed to shop at the same places.

“She seemed like a nice woman. It does come as a shock.”

Elizabeth Watson was a popular neighbour

Another neighbour who has lived at the address for 14 years said Mrs Watson had been living on the road for as long as he has been there.

He said: “It is a shame. Elizabeth used to wait outside the bus stop every morning.

“I used to speak to her every morning when I would come out for a fag.

“She had arthritis and would go to work every morning. She would say hello and have a chat with you.

“It is a bit of a shock to the system. The poor little woman.”

