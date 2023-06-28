Neighbours pay tribute to ‘hard working’ woman found dead in Peterhead home

Peterhead residents have been paying tribute to a “hard working” woman who was found dead in her home.

Elizabeth Watson died on Tuesday evening following an incident on Catto Drive.

When the emergency services arrived they pronounced her dead at the scene.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Now, neighbours who knew Mrs Watson have been sharing their memories of her.

Flowers have been left on the roadside as police continue to investigate near the scene on Tuesday afternoon.

Simeone Summers has lived on the road for 23 years and said she only had positive things to say about Elizabeth.

The 46-year-old said: “The lady was lovely. She was a very reserved person. She was a great neighbour.

“Her and the man would do the garden together. They were a wonderful couple. You would go past on a Saturday night and they would be dancing together in the living room.”

Elizabeth Watson’s death ‘more than a tragedy’

A woman, who was too upset to be named, first met Elizabeth while working at MacRaes fish processing factory 30 years ago.

She said: “Elizabeth was such a nice person. She was a really hard worker.

“It’s a tragedy. More than a tragedy.”

Another neighbour who had known Elizabeth for many years said: “If you spoke to her she would chat along with you.

“Everyone will be shocked at this, aye.”

Another neighbour who knew Mrs Watson was Norman Blake.

The 79-year-old retired RAF man has lived in Peterhead since 1990.

He said: “I used to see her waiting on the Fraserburgh bus in the mornings and getting it back in the evenings. I also used to see her at the weekends, we seemed to shop at the same places.

“She seemed like a nice woman. It does come as a shock.”

Elizabeth Watson was a popular neighbour

Another neighbour who has lived at the address for 14 years said Mrs Watson had been living on the road for as long as he has been there.

He said: “It is a shame. Elizabeth used to wait outside the bus stop every morning.

“I used to speak to her every morning when I would come out for a fag.

“She had arthritis and would go to work every morning. She would say hello and have a chat with you.

“It is a bit of a shock to the system. The poor little woman.”