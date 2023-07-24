Tayvallich Estate: New agreement with community could help shape future of land management

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Tayvallich Estate: New agreement with community could help shape future of land management

Affordable housing development planned to help stem depopulation

By John Ross
The agreement on the Tayvallich Estate is seen as a model for future land management
The agreement on the Tayvallich Estate is seen as a model for future land management

A ground-breaking deal between an Argyll community and a landowner could help tackle an affordable housing shortage in the area.

The agreement between the Tayvallich Initiative and Highlands Rewilding is being seen as a middle ground between private and community ownership.

It is hoped it can now become a model that could be replicated elsewhere.

Highlands Rewilding announced in March it secured the funds to buy the 3,200-acre Tayvallich Estate.

The purchase was completed in May, the third estate snapped up by the mass-ownership for-profit company.

Tackling depopulation

It has now signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with community body Tayvallich Initiative which wants to build new affordable housing on the estate.

It was recently awarded £565,608 from the Scottish Land Fund to buy 34 acres of land from Highlands Rewilding and fund a project officer as well as environmental initiatives.

It has also been gifted around 113 acres from the previous estate owner.

The group plans to develop new housing and a Rural Housing Burden will be applied to plots or properties that are sold.

It will include a condition to use the property as the owner’s primary residence, giving the community the right of pre-emption of future sales.

This is aimed at tackling depopulation amid rising property prices and with one in every 20 houses in Argyll and Bute a second home or holiday let.

The community aims to build new affordable homes to help local people

The MoU also includes a no-eviction policy and an undertaking to maintain at least the number of current jobs on the estate.

A key priority for Highlands Rewilding will be to restore the fragments of temperate Atlantic rainforest found on the estate.

The agreement is being seen as the first of its kind in the rewilding community and aims to deliver a “triple-win partnership” for community prosperity, nature restoration and ethical profit to shareholders.

Highlands Rewilding was set up by Dr Jeremy Leggett, founder of the solar energy company Solarcentury and former scientific director at Greenpeace.

Fifty initial funders injected £7.6 million into the company which bought the 1,262-acre Bunloit Estate near Loch Ness in 2020.

The 860-acre Beldorney Estate in Aberdeenshire was acquired the following year.

Community engagement central

Dr Leggett said: “The model Highlands Rewilding is pursuing is one that can attract investment into nature recovery at the scale desperately needed to halt biodiversity collapse, with community invited to be part of this; second only to that within community land trusts.

“Community engagement is central to all the work we undertake and forms an integral part to the success of nature regeneration and community prosperity.

“We’re delighted to have reached a conclusion with the MoU and look forward to our ongoing work with Tayvallich Initiative and the wider community to develop the best-practice in Scotland.

“It’s my hope that the protocol, coupled with our efforts in maximising nature recovery by rewilding and repeopling, will be an exemplar for our work and one that other land managers and landowners across the country will adopt.”

Jeremy Leggett hopes other landowners will adopt the Tayvallioch model

Martin Mellor, chair of Tayvallich Initiative, said it is planned to set up a local board with nominations from the wider community.

“We look forward to developing an ongoing relationship with Highlands Rewilding as it begins work in this area which has great potential, for both nature restoration and regeneration, and for community prosperity and repopulation.”

What do young people think?

The MoU has also been welcomed by young residents.

Rowan Aitchison said: “I really hope people here, especially young people, get the opportunity to live and work on the land and reconnect with the nature we have.

“If Highlands Rewilding can work with us to make that happen then that would be great.”

Joe Osborn added: “There is this idea that if you were brought up here, when you’re old enough you have to leave and go far away to find work.

“It would be nice if that changed, if there was housing that was affordable. Jobs to come with that that would be great.

“If Highlands Rewilding is involved and help with that sort of thing it would be brilliant.”

A view of the estate. Supplied by John Aitchison

Community Land Scotland said the agreement is interesting and “hopefully represents a new approach for major landowners in their relationship with local communities.

“While it falls far short of the benefits of full community ownership, it does start to explore ways in which local people can have more agency and control over what happens locally and benefit from new land uses.

“We hope it’s a model that other landowners and communities can learn from.”

