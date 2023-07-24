New era coming for Elgin-based whisky firm Gordon & MacPhail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New era coming for Elgin-based whisky firm Gordon & MacPhail

The family-owned company is taking another evolutionary step to reposition itself for future generations.

By Keith Findlay
Gordon & MacPhail whisky casks
Gprdon & MacPhail will be filling its casks with its own whisky and no other from 2024. Image: Weber Shandwick

Moray-based Gordon & MacPhail (G&M) is today announcing the start of the next stage of its evolution from greengrocer to a business focused solely on making whisky.

Over the coming decades it will gradually stop bottling the whiskies of other producers.

Many of the casks of non-G&M product in its warehouse will not be ready for bottling for years to come.

But the Elgin company will cease filling new ones with whisky from distilleries it dos not own from 2024.

G&M's second distillery, The Cairn, near Grantown
G&M’s second distillery, The Cairn, near Grantown, opened last year. Image: Gordon & Macphail

G&M owns two distilleries: Benromach on the outskirts of Forres; and The Cairn, which had its official opening late last year.

The company said its shift away from activities as an independent bottler would allow it to “control its own destiny”.

Managing director Ewen MacKintosh added: “We have been discussing this for a while.

“With completion of The Cairn last year and its whisky starting to flow, we’ve decided the future of the business now lies in brands that we control.”

G&M’s 128-year journey from Elgin grocery shop to now

The family-owned firm started as a grocery business in Elgin in 1895. It quickly became a renowned whisky merchant before going on to bottle some of Scotland’s finest drams.

It started making its own whisky after it acquired Benromach Distillery in 1993.

Mr Mackintosh said: “Throughout our history, every generation in the business has done something for the next. We’ve gone from the original shop to becoming an independent bottler and then a distiller.

“In future, we won’t be filling any casks from external production.”

An old black and white image of Benromach Distillery, near Forres.
An old black and white image of Benromach Distillery, near Forres. G&M acquired it in 1993. Image: Weber Shandwick

G&M’s MD said the global market for single malts is so strong just now that many producers have invested in their own bottling operations.

At the same time, the company is seeing growing demand for its own whiskies.

It is now time to take the next step from distilling being a “complementary” activity to bottling and make it the sole focus of the business, Mr Macintosh said, adding: “We are doing this for future generations.

“We still have a lot of (non-G&M) whisky in the warehouse but won’t be replenishing stock.”

Ewen Mackintosh, managing director, Gordon & MacPhail.
Ewen Mackintosh, managing director, G&M. Image: Weber Shandwick

He said the change of direction would have “minimal impact” on G&Ms 155-strong workforce. The only change most of them will see over time is more casks being filled with output from Benromach and The Cairn, he added.

For the past 128 years G&M has sent casks to more than 100 Scotch whisky distilleries for filling with new-make spirit.

The company said lengthy maturation times meant it would be “several decades” before whiskies like these bearing the G&M marque stop being “released, discovered and enjoyed” from its “extensive portfolio” of some of the world’s rarest and most sought-after single malts.

Hunt for new boss under way at G&M

G&M – the trading name of Speymalt Whisky Distributors – is currently seeking a new boss.

Mr Mackintosh, 55, announced his intention to retire earlier this year and is due to step down “around” next spring. He has worked for the Queen’s Award-winning company for 33 years and been MD for nearly nine.

