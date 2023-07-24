New era coming for Elgin-based whisky firm Gordon & MacPhail

Moray-based Gordon & MacPhail (G&M) is today announcing the start of the next stage of its evolution from greengrocer to a business focused solely on making whisky.

Over the coming decades it will gradually stop bottling the whiskies of other producers.

Many of the casks of non-G&M product in its warehouse will not be ready for bottling for years to come.

But the Elgin company will cease filling new ones with whisky from distilleries it dos not own from 2024.

G&M owns two distilleries: Benromach on the outskirts of Forres; and The Cairn, which had its official opening late last year.

The company said its shift away from activities as an independent bottler would allow it to “control its own destiny”.

Managing director Ewen MacKintosh added: “We have been discussing this for a while.

“With completion of The Cairn last year and its whisky starting to flow, we’ve decided the future of the business now lies in brands that we control.”

G&M’s 128-year journey from Elgin grocery shop to now

The family-owned firm started as a grocery business in Elgin in 1895. It quickly became a renowned whisky merchant before going on to bottle some of Scotland’s finest drams.

It started making its own whisky after it acquired Benromach Distillery in 1993.

Mr Mackintosh said: “Throughout our history, every generation in the business has done something for the next. We’ve gone from the original shop to becoming an independent bottler and then a distiller.

“In future, we won’t be filling any casks from external production.”

G&M’s MD said the global market for single malts is so strong just now that many producers have invested in their own bottling operations.

At the same time, the company is seeing growing demand for its own whiskies.

It is now time to take the next step from distilling being a “complementary” activity to bottling and make it the sole focus of the business, Mr Macintosh said, adding: “We are doing this for future generations.

“We still have a lot of (non-G&M) whisky in the warehouse but won’t be replenishing stock.”

He said the change of direction would have “minimal impact” on G&Ms 155-strong workforce. The only change most of them will see over time is more casks being filled with output from Benromach and The Cairn, he added.

For the past 128 years G&M has sent casks to more than 100 Scotch whisky distilleries for filling with new-make spirit.

The company said lengthy maturation times meant it would be “several decades” before whiskies like these bearing the G&M marque stop being “released, discovered and enjoyed” from its “extensive portfolio” of some of the world’s rarest and most sought-after single malts.

Hunt for new boss under way at G&M

G&M – the trading name of Speymalt Whisky Distributors – is currently seeking a new boss.

Mr Mackintosh, 55, announced his intention to retire earlier this year and is due to step down “around” next spring. He has worked for the Queen’s Award-winning company for 33 years and been MD for nearly nine.