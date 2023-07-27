Surfer airlifted to Western Isles Hospital after suffering ‘stroke-like symptoms’

A surfer has been airlifted to hospital in Stornoway after suffering from “stroke-like symptoms” upon leaving the water.

The man was surfing in the water at Valtos when he became unwell.

He was able to make it back to his home before the Stornoway Coastguard was called out just after 12.30pm.

Two coastguard rescue teams were dispatched alongside the rescue helicopter which was able to land near the house.

A winchman checked over the casualty who was then airlifted to Western Isles Hospital to be treated for a suspected stroke.

The helicopter was returned to base by 1.30pm.