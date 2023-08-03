Emergency repairs to a collapsed drain causing traffic chaos on A82 near Kessock Bridge

The A82 is down to one lane near Kessock Bridge while workers carry out emergency repairs on a collapsed drain.

The A82 is closed to all northbound traffic between Henderson Road and the Longman roundabout due to unplanned roadworks.

It is understood Kessock Bridge is still open.

Motorists are being warned of long delays and queues with many describing the roadworks as “chaos”.

The area is expected to be busier than normal with people soon leaving the Black Isle show.

However, according to Traffic Scotland, traffic is busy in the area but “coping well”.

NEW❗ ⌚12:53#A82 Roadworks The #A82 is CLOSED Northbound due to a collapsed drain⛔ A slight build up in the area Diversion details can be found below👇 pic.twitter.com/eeiCfTF79w — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 3, 2023

Drivers are being diverted via Lotland Street to Longman Drive, and then Stadium Road before rejoining the A9 at the Longman roundabout.

All A9 northbound traffic is to continue south to the Riagmore Interchange before returning to the A9.

It is not known how long the roadworks will take.

More as we get it.