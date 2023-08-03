Lerwick RNLI rescues diver reported missing off coast of Bressay

A missing diver who had been in the water for some time was rescued off the coast of Bressay by the RNLI.

Lerwick Lifeboat crew launched at around 11.40am on Thursday after the coastguard alerted the team to a report of a missing diver.

He was overdue from a dive charter vessel over a mile from Bard Head on Bressay.

The diver was soon located on the surface, and although he appeared well he had been in the water for some time.

He was taken aboard the lifeboat and returned to Lerwick Harbour by 12.40pm where he was passed into the care of the ambulance service.

The call-out follows the groundings of a 29.5ft Norwegian yacht at around 4am yesterday north of Lerwick Harbour.

The yacht had become stuck fast on a submerged rock on approach to the harbour and the crew had contacted the coastguard for assistance.

Lerwick Lifeboat launched and using the inflatable Y-boat, crew were able to take the three uninjured crew from the stricken vessel on board.

The lifeboat stood by as the rising tide eventually re-floated the yacht at around 8.15am.

With no obvious damage to the hull, the yacht was towed into Lerwick marina and the crew returned to their vessel.

Coxswain Stephen Manson said: “Our volunteer crew are always on call to respond to any call for assistance.

“We’re pleased with the outcome of both these incidents, which could have been very different.

“The skippers of both vessels did the right thing in contacting the Coastguard as soon as they knew they needed assistance.”