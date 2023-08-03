Lerwick RNLI rescues diver reported missing off coast of Bressay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lerwick RNLI rescues diver reported missing off coast of Bressay

The diver was overdue from a dive charter vessel over a mile from Bard Head.

By Lauren Taylor
Lerwick Lifeboat returns to harbour after a call-out for a missing diver, who was found safe and well. Image: RNLI.
Lerwick Lifeboat returns to harbour after a call-out for a missing diver, who was found safe and well. Image: RNLI.

A missing diver who had been in the water for some time was rescued off the coast of Bressay by the RNLI.

Lerwick Lifeboat crew launched at around 11.40am on Thursday after the coastguard alerted the team to a report of a missing diver.

He was overdue from a dive charter vessel over a mile from Bard Head on Bressay.

The diver was soon located on the surface, and although he appeared well he had been in the water for some time.

He was taken aboard the lifeboat and returned to Lerwick Harbour by 12.40pm where he was passed into the care of the ambulance service.

The call-out follows the groundings of a 29.5ft Norwegian yacht at around 4am yesterday north of Lerwick Harbour.

The yacht had become stuck fast on a submerged rock on approach to the harbour and the crew had contacted the coastguard for assistance.

Lerwick Harbour
The vessel became stranded outside Lerwick Harbour yesterday morning. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Lerwick Lifeboat launched and using the inflatable Y-boat, crew were able to take the three uninjured crew from the stricken vessel on board.

The lifeboat stood by as the rising tide eventually re-floated the yacht at around 8.15am.

With no obvious damage to the hull, the yacht was towed into Lerwick marina and the crew returned to their vessel.

Coxswain Stephen Manson said: “Our volunteer crew are always on call to respond to any call for assistance.

“We’re pleased with the outcome of both these incidents, which could have been very different.

“The skippers of both vessels did the right thing in contacting the Coastguard as soon as they knew they needed assistance.”

