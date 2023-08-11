Film on West Coast killer whales to hit home their plight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Film on West Coast killer whales to hit home their plight

The story will be told through the eyes of the local population of shore watchers, boat operators and scientists.

By Louise Glen
John Doe and Aquarius near Skye. Image: Skyelark gift shop/ Cullin Photography.
John Doe and Aquarius near Skye. Image: Skyelark gift shop/ Cullin Photography.

The story of the unique and at-risk West Coast community of killer whales will be told in a new film.

The once 10-strong pod will be captured by documentary filmmaker George Hoagy Morris.

Based in Tobermory, Mr Morris is already filming interviews and is out searching for the pod.

Recent sightings lead scientists to believe that the killer whales known as John Doe and Aquarius may be the only two surviving whales from the pod. Both are bulls.

Mr Morris plans to find out if there are any other whales in the pod.

Killer whales of the west coast of Scotland. A film is being made on the pod.
Killer whales off the Western Isles. Image Stock.

The film director plans to work with “shore watchers”, boat operators and scientists to make a documentary on the elusive community of killer whales.

He said: “A small team and I have been working closely with organisations such as the Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust for over two years and are over the moon to finally be filming.

“We have been collecting never seen archive footage of the West Coast community and our aim is to make a film that captures the love and spirit of what these animals mean to so many, but also talks frankly about issues facing marine life in the oceans surrounding our island home. “

The director is inviting people who have stories, videos, photographs or memories about the West Coast community to get in touch at george@fathomfilms.co.uk

Mr Morris has obtained a filming licence from NatureScot and training has been provided by HWDT to his production team on how to behave responsibly when in the presence of marine mammals.

It is also hoped to use an underwater microphone to attempt to capture “voice” recordings of the killer whales.

What is the West Coast community of killer whales?

The pod is distinct in that it is different from any other killer whales recorded off the Scottish coast.

They look different as they are 3ft longer than other whales and have distinguishable eye patch orientation.

The last surviving female ‘Lulu’ was found dead. Image: HWDT.

They also eat a more specialised diet. The pod never seems to interact with other killer whales seen off Scottish shores.

The Press and Journal readers have often captured the pod on camera. In May they were spotted in the Hebrides after a winter trip to Cornwall.

In recent years, only the two old males – John Coe and Aquarius – have been reported, prompting fears they are the last remaining members of this group.

In 2016, the last female recorded – Lulu – washed ashore on the Isle of Tiree and was found to be one of the most heavily polluted killer whales ever recorded.

The West Coast Community has been spotted off Irish, Welsh, and, in 2021 for the first time, English shores, however, most of the sightings have been made off Scotland’s west coast.

If you have any spotted a killer whale – past or present – please report the sighting through Whale Track, HWDTs free and user-friendly smartphone app or via the website www.hwdt.org

