Buckie RNLI to throw open station doors to visitors

The lifeboat station will open its doors for one day next month.

By Shanay Taylor
Coxswain Davie Grant.
Buckie lifeboat coxswain Davie Grant. Image: RNLI Buckie.

Buckie Lifeboat Station is to welcome a wave of visitors for one day next month.

The volunteer crew at Buckie RNLI are preparing to throw open their doors to give the community a sneak peek inside the station.

Visitors will be shown round the lifeboat William Blannin, as well as given insight on important roles at the station, including water safety, visitor hosting and fundraising.

Youngsters will also have the chance to get their face painted, take part in raffles, participate in activity stalls and more.

The open day will be sponsored by Ocean Winds as they are currently building the operating base for their Moray West Wind Farm near the station.

Visitors at RNLI Buckie.
Younger visitors always enjoy touring Buckie’s Severn class lifeboat. Image: RNLI Buckie.

Sponsored by Ocean Winds

Mountain rescue and the blood bikes volunteers hope to attend alongside coastguard teams, police, fire and ambulance crews.

Excitement on the water will be provided by skiff racing between crews from the emergency services, racing for the Blue Light Challenge Trophy.

Coxswain Davie Grant said: “This is the one day when we can welcome everyone aboard our Severn class lifeboat and to find out about the RNLI, about water safety, and about the other emergency services we work with.

The open day will take place on Saturday, September 9 from 12pm to 4pm.

