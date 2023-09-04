Section of A9 blocked due to overturned lorry at Skiach junction

A section of the A9 is blocked south of Alness due to an overturned lorry.

The incident took place at the Skiach junction just before 4pm.

Traffic Scotland has confirmed the road is partially blocked between Alness and Evanton as a result.

It is understood police are now in attendance.

Motorists are advised to approach with caution and to expect longer journey times.

Photos from the scene show the lorry has overturned onto a grass area which is now covered in glass that was being transported by the vehicle.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Police have been contacted for comment.

More to follow.