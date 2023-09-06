Part-time 20mph speed limits to be introduced outside isles schools in Orkney

Part-time 20mph speed limits are to be imposed outside more Orkney schools.

A committee of Orkney Islands Council has agreed that part-time 20mph speed limits should be introduced outside 10 isles schools in the county’s inner and outer isles.

These speed limits would apply at certain times of the day. They would be indicated by flashing lights on new 20mph signs to be installed at the schools.

These limits would be in effect during the school term, as children are arriving or going home from school.

The council has budgeted over £400,000 for the project.

Many of the roads in question don’t have pavements on them. As such, there have been obvious safety concerns.

Some of these roads currently have 40mph, or even 60mph, limits.

When will Orkney schools speed limits come in?

With the traffic order approved by the committee, this issue won’t have to go back to full council for ratification.

As such, the council will try and get the signs up as soon as it reasonably can, officers have said.

The decision was made by councillors on the Development and Infrastructure committee.

During a consultation, nine of the affected community councils were in favour of having new speed limits. Four also asked if the speed limits could be permanent.

Are part-time speed limits the answer?

However, officers said the installation of part-time 20mph limits would be most appropriate for the area, as set out in guidance from Transport Scotland.

This would also be in line with other schools in Orkney.

A full-time speed limit would mean modifications to the road to slow traffic down, councillors were told.

Despite the explanation around why the part-time speed limit is being proposed, councillors still asked about other options – such as the permanent speed limit or traffic calming measures like speed bumps.

The depute council leader, Heather Woodbridge asked how strict Transport Scotland’s guidelines are.

She asked if it were worth investigating “something that would suit our isles better”.

She was told that guidance is based on how measures can best affect drivers.

Speed limits with flashing lights proven to be effective

As such, a part-time speed limit with flashing lights would be more likely to achieve the desired outcome, the council’s head of neighbourhood services Lorna Richardson said.

Ms Richardson said: “All the other schools in Orkney which currently have limits have the part-time 20mph limits in place.

“No concerns have been raised around those. We have to recognise that the part-time limits do work and do achieve the objective they are there for.

“I don’t people thinking part-time limits are less effective. They have been proven to work.”

Councillor Kris Leask’s view was that there is “no silver bullet to this situation”.

He asked for the 20mph speed limits to be reviewed in future.

The full list of schools where new speed limits are being proposed is as follows: