Part-time 20mph speed limits to be introduced outside isles schools in Orkney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Part-time 20mph speed limits to be introduced outside isles schools in Orkney

Progress has finally been made over long-running safety concerns - and more could come in the future.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney speed limits
A flashing 20mph sign at Kirkwall Grammar School. Image: Andrew Stewart/DCT Media

Part-time 20mph speed limits are to be imposed outside more Orkney schools.

A committee of Orkney Islands Council has agreed that part-time 20mph speed limits should be introduced outside 10 isles schools in the county’s inner and outer isles.

These speed limits would apply at certain times of the day. They would be indicated by flashing lights on new 20mph signs to be installed at the schools.

These limits would be in effect during the school term, as children are arriving or going home from school.

The council has budgeted over £400,000 for the project.

Many of the roads in question don’t have pavements on them. As such, there have been obvious safety concerns.

Some of these roads currently have 40mph, or even 60mph, limits.

When will Orkney schools speed limits come in?

With the traffic order approved by the committee, this issue won’t have to go back to full council for ratification.

As such, the council will try and get the signs up as soon as it reasonably can, officers have said.

The decision was made by councillors on the Development and Infrastructure committee.

During a consultation, nine of the affected community councils were in favour of having new speed limits. Four also asked if the speed limits could be permanent.

Are part-time speed limits the answer?

However, officers said the installation of part-time 20mph limits would be most appropriate for the area, as set out in guidance from Transport Scotland.

This would also be in line with other schools in Orkney.

A full-time speed limit would mean modifications to the road to slow traffic down, councillors were told.

Despite the explanation around why the part-time speed limit is being proposed, councillors still asked about other options – such as the permanent speed limit or traffic calming measures like speed bumps.

The depute council leader, Heather Woodbridge asked how strict Transport Scotland’s guidelines are.

She asked if it were worth investigating “something that would suit our isles better”.

She was told that guidance is based on how measures can best affect drivers.

Speed limits with flashing lights proven to be effective

As such, a part-time speed limit with flashing lights would be more likely to achieve the desired outcome, the council’s head of neighbourhood services Lorna Richardson said.

Ms Richardson said: “All the other schools in Orkney which currently have limits have the part-time 20mph limits in place.

“No concerns have been raised around those. We have to recognise that the part-time limits do work and do achieve the objective they are there for.

“I don’t people thinking part-time limits are less effective. They have been proven to work.”

Front of Eday Community School
Eday Community School is among the schools that will have part-time 20mph signs installed on a nearby road.

Councillor Kris Leask’s view was that there is “no silver bullet to this situation”.

He asked for the 20mph speed limits to be reviewed in future.

The full list of schools where new speed limits are being proposed is as follows:

  • North Walls Primary School
  • Sanday Junior High School
  • Stronsay Junior High School
  • Westray Junior High School
  • Shapinsay Primary School
  • Rousay Primary School
  • Eday Primary School
  • Papa Westray Primary School
  • Flotta Primary School
  • North Ronaldsay Primary School.

More from Highlands & Islands

Blue Horizon 250 will be a "significant step up" from this Blue X wave energy converter.
Mocean wins £3.2 million European funding for Orkney wave machine
A flashing 20mph sign at Kirkwall Grammar School. Image: Andrew Stewart/DCT Media
'Meaningful action' needed to reduce concentration of land ownership says former government minister
A flashing 20mph sign at Kirkwall Grammar School. Image: Andrew Stewart/DCT Media
Uninsured biker hit speeds of up to 150mph fleeing from police
A flashing 20mph sign at Kirkwall Grammar School. Image: Andrew Stewart/DCT Media
Tourist tax: What's raised on Skye should stay on Skye, say island businesses
A86 Glen Roy Junction.
Motorcyclist flown to hospital following crash on A86 near Roybridge
Crumbling buildings containing RAAC across the north and north-east.
RAAC concrete: Buildings affected in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and Islands
Corran Ferry
MV Corran to return to service by mid-October almost a year after it left
A82 road is closed in both directions.
Police to close A82 periodically today for fatal crash investigations
Nairn Academy
Rooms at two Highland schools remain sealed off due to presence of RAAC concrete
Humza Yousaf
Hunt on for new A9 contractor to dual Moy-Tomatin link

Conversation